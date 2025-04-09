Draft analyst lists two "college-inspired offenses" in NFL ideal for Dillon Gabriel

ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak believes that Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel would thrive in two NFL systems that closely resemble a "college-inspired offense".

Ad

In an article to ESPN on Wednesday, Solak highlighted how he thought that Gabriel would do well in the current Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders offensive systems.

"Gabriel leaves college as one of the most productive passers in NCAA history, but he does not project as an NFL passer. He's 5-11 and does not have the movement traits or arm talent of Bryce Young or Kyler Murray. Gabriel has a quick release and fast eyes, so he could work in college-inspired offenses like those in Washington (Kliff Kingsbury) or potentially Las Vegas (Chip Kelly)."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As alluded to, Gabriel had a phenomenal college football career that stretched across three different programs. He played the first three seasons of his career at the University of Central Florida, before transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners for two years, and then transferring once again and playing last campaign with the Oregon Ducks.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Gabriel finished his college football career with 18,722 passing yards, 155 passing touchdowns, only 32 interceptions, 1,209 rushing yards, and 33 rushing touchdowns.

Ad

In 2024, Gabriel was a First-team All-American, the Big Ten Most Valuable Player, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, and a First-team All-Big Ten.

Dillon Gabriel 2025 NFL Draft Projection

Gabriel is expected to be a late round selection in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft later this April. Although he may not become a full time starter for a National Football League franchise in 2025 or even in the future, Gabriel would be a good depth piece for any team looking to solidify the position.

Ad

As Solak noted, the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders have similar offensive schemes as to what Gabriel experienced in college. As a result, it could be a smart move for either organization to select Gabriel this year. Although Washington already has Jayden Daniels and Las Vegas already has Geno Smith, Gabriel could be a solid option to fill in for either individual should they be forced to miss time in the future.

Bleacher Report's player comparison for Gabriel was Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.