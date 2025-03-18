"Draft for value, not for need" - NFL analyst urges Patriots to take Abdul Carter at No. 4 over prioritizing offensive help for Drake Maye 

The New England Patriots are looking to take a step in the right direction under coach Mike Vrabel after the franchise suffered back-to-back 4-13 seasons. They currently possess the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and could be looking at a lot of different situations when they are officially on the clock.

The team has been linked to numerous offensive pieces to help their young quarterback Drake Maye, but on ESPN's "NFL Live", analyst Field Yates discussed why he had Penn State's Abdul Carter in his latest mock draft being taken by the Pats.

"Gotta draft for value, not need in this circumstance here... The Patriots did sign Harold Landry, a veteran player, but to be very clear, Abdul Carter would immediately become the best edge rusher this team has on its roster," Yates said. "They still need to add to that position in general. So the Patriots got a lot of work to do at offense, but for now, the defense would take on more life."

Here is the full clip of Field Yates on "NFL Live":

Abdul Carter led the FBS with 23.5 tackles for loss and the outside linebacker excelled with the Penn State Nittany Lions. It will be intriguing to what the Patriots decide to do with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Abdul Carter's injury update

In late February, it was announced that Carter had a stress reaction in his right foot and had to contemplate whether he would have surgery to repair the injury or attempt to rest and let it heal to compete in pre-draft festivities.

Carter decided to not undergo surgery and instead has been preparing for his pro day on March 28. He did not compete in the on-field drills during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and is considered to be one of the favorites to be the first pick off the board.

However, it will be intriguing to see how hampered he will be due to not undergoing surgery. His agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN he has no concern about the injury and Carter's health going into the NFL draft.

"I couldn't be more confident that htis will be a non-factor where he's drafted. He will put on a show at his pro day... After visiting with teams [at the end of February], I believe he's going to be the No. 1 overall pick," Rosenhaus said via USAToday.com.

Can the injury and/or positional need have Carter drop to the New England Patriots with the No. 4 pick? Should someone else pick him up before? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

