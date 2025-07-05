Drake seemingly brings Shedeur Sanders' swag to hip-hop with Browns QB's signature celebration move in new single “What Did I Miss?”

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most talked about players in the NFL since being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite being projected as a top ten overall pick, Sanders fell all the way to the fifth round, No. 144 overall.

Although this major draft drop off may negatively impact his chances of starting the upcoming campaign as the starting QB of the Cleveland franchise, it has kept Sanders' name in the media and trending on social media.

It appears as though music celebrity Drake referenced Sanders in his recent new single 'What Did I Miss?'. Drake appeared to show off his watch, something that Sanders has been doing for celebrations for the past few years at the college football level.

"Shedeur Sanders hit the watch celebration after his rushing touchdown in the second quarter vs. USC ⌚️." 'The Sporting News' said during Colorado's match vs USC on September 30, 2023.

The X profile 'ESPN Cleveland' then posted a photo of Drake doing the 'Shedeur Sanders celebration' in his new single on July 4.

"Drake is ready for Shedeur Sanders and Browns training camp ⌚️⌚️⌚️." the post stated.

Will Shedeur Sanders start the 2025 campaign as the starting QB of the Cleveland Browns?

At this point, it seems unclear and slightly unlikely that Sanders will begin the new season as the starting QB of the Browns. Veteran QB Joe Flacco, experienced QB Kenny Pickett, and 2025 third round pick Dillon Gabriel are all competing against Sanders for the starting role. Although Shedeur could prevail and win the QB battle, he is the least experienced and the lowest draft pick out of all of the other options available for Cleveland.

According to Bet365, Sanders has the worst odds out of the individuals listed above to start for the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the new campaign. Flacco is the current favorite to start for the Browns (+105), followed by Pickett (+170), Gabriel (+700), and finally Sanders (+800).

Cleveland Browns starting QB odds - Bet365

