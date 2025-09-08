Drake London's GF, Sofia, dons custom boyfriend-themed skirt and necklace to cheer for Falcons WR in season opener vs. Bucs

Drake London's girlfriend, Sofia Rose Gabay, shared a glimpse of her stylish outfit as she watched her boyfriend’s season-opening game. Gabay gave a sneak peek into her outing by posting pictures and videos on Instagram stories on Sunday.She showed off her outfit in a series of stories. The NFL star's girlfriend dressed for game day in a custom-made short denim skirt and a brown crop top. Her skirt had &quot;London&quot; printed on the side, and she carried a black purse to complete her look. Gabay shared a mirror selfie while hiding her face.&quot;Its game day,&quot; she wrote.Drake London's GF Sofia dons custom outfit/@sofia.gabayIt was, however, a tough time on the field for Drake London, as the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver sustained a right shoulder sprain during the game.The Falcons have been struggling recently, losing their season opener. Their preseason performances weren't much better, as they fell to the Detroit Lions in the first game, 17-10.Their struggles continued with a 23-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans, followed by a defeat to the Dallas Cowboys. They also faced challenges in their season-opening matchup. Next, the Falcons play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2..Drake London's girlfriend shares her travel makeup routineAhead of the season-opening game, Drake London's girlfriend, Sofia Gabay, shared a reel on Instagram, revealing her makeup routine and the products she uses.&quot;The makeup routine hits different when you're on a flight to one of your favorite cities,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGabay has been supporting London throughout the preseason as well, cheering for him at various games. Ahead of the new season on July 21, she posted another reel showing herself designing a new outfit for game day.&quot;ITS ABOUT THAT TIME!!! NFL season is approaching 👀👀 get ready for lots of custom game day fit videos (lots of hacks this year (to save money and make things yourself) and lots of fun ideas inspired by designer brands, streetwear clothes, etc!!)! So excited for this year🫶🏻definitely starting on an easy level with this top!!,&quot; she wrote.She created a one-shoulder top with &quot;Im So ATL&quot; written on the front.London entered the new season after an impressive last year, recording 1,271 receiving yards. However, he has had a tough start this year and will undergo tests for the injury before next week's game.