Drake London's GF Sofia Rose jots down heartwarming message to celebrate Falcons WR's 24th birthday

Drake London's girlfriend, Sofia Rose, celebrated his birthday in a heartfelt post on social media. The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver turned 24 on July 24, and on the special day, his girlfriend shared a touching post on her Instagram account.She posted a few candid pictures of the NFL star and wrote a sweet caption, sending her best wishes to him. She wrote:&quot;happy birthday to my best friend and soulmate 🫶🏻 I love you with my whole heart!! thank you for being you&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSofia Rose shared a picture of the two posing together in the first snap of the post. They stood side by side on the beach, sharing a side hug. London wore a striped off-white shirt paired with black pants and a cross necklace. His girlfriend was stunned in a black-and-white, fitted bodycon dress.In the second snap, she shared a romantic picture with her beau, followed by another couple photo. Rose also shared a beautiful picture of graffiti art of the NFL star. On one wall, he had written &quot;D+S,&quot; and in another snap, she showed a funny sketch of the NFL star.Sofia Rose and Drake London have been dating for a few years now. They both attended the University of Southern California.Drake London’s girlfriend gears up for season in style with Falcons-inspired fitAs the new NFL season approaches, Drake London's girlfriend shared a video of her custom-made game day top. She transformed a white T-shirt into a stylish crop top featuring the text:&quot;I'm SO ATL&quot;She shared the reel on her Instagram account, showing how she styled the outfit. In the caption, she expressed her excitement for the season ahead.&quot;ITS ABOUT THAT TIME!!! NFL season is approaching 👀👀 get ready for lots of custom game day fit videos (lots of hacks this year (to save money and make things yourself) and lots of fun ideas inspired by designer brands, streetwear clothes, etc!!)! So excited for this year🫶🏻definitely starting on an easy level with this top!!&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDrake London is gearing up for his fourth season with the Atlanta Falcons, who fell short of a playoff berth last year. The team wrapped up their 2024 campaign with a disappointing loss to the Carolina Panthers, finishing with an 8-9 record.The Falcons will start the new season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 7.