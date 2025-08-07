  • home icon
  • Drake London's GF Sofia shows off outfit prep ahead of Falcons vs Lions preseason clash [PHOTO]

Drake London's GF Sofia shows off outfit prep ahead of Falcons vs Lions preseason clash [PHOTO]

By Shanu Singh
Published Aug 07, 2025 20:12 GMT
Drake London
Drake London's GF Sofia shows off outfit prep ahead of Falcons vs Lions preseason clash (Image Credit: Sofia/IG)

With the Atlanta Falcons set to face the Detroit Lions in a preseason game, Drake London's girlfriend, Sofia Rose Gabay, is excited to cheer for the wide receiver. Gabay has also decided on her gameday outfit, which she will wear on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

On Wednesday, Gaban updated her Instagram story with a picture of her custom Falcons jacket, which she designed herself. It was a black outfit with custom elements like London's jersey number and the Falcons' logo in the color combination of white and red.

"The next game day customization hack vids (for the girls who don't know how to sew but want custom reworked jersey pieces)," Gabay wrote.
Drake London&#039;s GF Sofia shows off outfit prep ahead of Falcons vs Lions preseason clash (Image Credit: Sofia/IG)
Drake London's GF Sofia shows off outfit prep ahead of Falcons vs Lions preseason clash (Image Credit: Sofia/IG)

After an impressive breakout last season, London continued to improve his performance and skills throughout the Falcons' training camps. According to NFL analyst Mike Jones from The Athletic, London has been counted among the "top young ascending" athletes in the league. Elaborating his take during "The Morning Shift" podcast on Thursday, Jones said:

"I’ve asked scouts, GMs, coaches, and a lot of people view him as one of the top young ascending players in the league. Now, is he in that top 10 range of all wide receivers, including veteran wide receivers, probably not, but he’s approaching there."

Drake London received a wholesome birthday message from GF Sofia

Before bidding farewell to Drake London, who headed for Falcons training camp last month, Sofia Rose Gabay celebrated the wide receiver's 24th birthday with a special tribute. The tribute came via an Instagram post, which included a handful of her photos with London from different timelines of their relationship.

"Happy birthday to my best friend and soulmate," Gabay wrote in the caption. "I love you with my whole heart!! thank you for being you."
London later dropped his candid reaction to Sofia's birthday tribute via a cheerful comment under the Instagram post:

"Love you with all my heart. Thank you beautiful!"

London has received praise for his upscalling performance since last season. It would be interesting to see if the wide receiver would continue to perform well in his fourth season with the Falcons.

