Drake London's girlfriend Sofia captures intimate moments with WR during offseason vacation to Bahamas

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London and his girlfriend, Sofia Gabay, are enjoying their offseason break vacationing in the Bahamas. On Sunday, Gabay posted some photos and an intimate clip with London on Instagram.

“Do not disturb mode on all week long," she captioned the post.

In the clip, London cuddled Gabay romantically as they held hands while embracing each other. London was blushing while London kissed her neck from behind. They were standing in front of a table with a champagne glass and a half-filled cup of beer.

London commented:

“😘 I love you.”

“I love you babe,” Gabay responded.

Drake London and Sofia Gabay PDA on Instagram

Gabay, a fashion model, graduated in Film/Cinema/Video Studies from USC in May 2023. Drake London also went to USC where they started dating before making their relationship public in October 2023. Gabay interned at DI Bonaventura Pictures Inc. from January to May 2023 in Los Angeles. As of now, she is an emerging internet personality who constantly posts bikini-clad pictures.

According to Gabay’s post, they are vacationing at Baker’s Bay Ocean & Golf Club, an exclusive members-only residential community in the Abaco Islands, Bahamas. However, the couple wasn’t alone on their trip as one of the pictures revealed other members of their group trip.

Sofia Gabay was accompanied by her friends Claire Ridder, Emma Leventer and their partners on the trip. While Claire is married to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder, Emma Leventer is a photographer and baker. In an Instagram post by Emma, Sofia Gabay called it the best trip ever.

Sofia Gabay wears multiple bikini brands on her vacation

Sofia Gabay didn’t shy from posting more bikini-clad pictures from her recent getaway trip to the Bahamas with her boyfriend. In one candid picture, she posed with sunglasses in a blue two-piece bikini by swimwear. In another picture, she posed in a one-piece swimsuit from Gooseberry Seaside. She posed in an orange color two-piece bikini by the Bydee brand.

