Drake London’s girlfriend Sofia Gabay swoons over Falcons WR while showing off all-black custom outfit for MNF game vs. Bills

Sofia Gabay enjoyed a productive day. She's the girlfriend of Drake London, the wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, and she was in attendance as the Falcons upset the Buffalo Bills 24-14 to earn their third win in five games.Gabay shared pictures of her day on her Instagram account. First, she revealed her look for the game, which included an all-black custom outfit with her pants customized with the wide receiver's number.Later, she used the repost function to share a picture of London arriving for Monday Night Football. She used a two-word caption on the occasion, writing &quot;in. love.&quot; right below the picture.Sofia Gabay watched the Falcons defeat the BillsShe later posted videos of plays made by the wide receiver during the game. It was a happy night for the couple, as the Atlanta Falcons produced an upset and defeated the Buffalo Bills 24-14.The Falcons now sit with a 3-2 record and continue to pursue the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lead the NFC South with a 5-1 record. Despite a two-game difference between the two teams, the win against the Bills will give extra confidence to Atlanta for the season.Drake London goes off with incredible performance against the BillsThe wide receiver was surely a key piece for the Falcons on Monday. He had a great game, with 10 receptions, 158 yards and a touchdown.His touchdown was impressive. He had close coverage from a defender, but London hauled in a strong pass from quarterback Michael Penix. He fought the defender and extended his arm to cross the goal line.The most impressive aspect of his performance was his dominance at halftime. He had 9 receptions for 147 yards in only 30 minutes of the game. The Bills adjusted defensively and stopped him a bit, but he finished with the best performance of the year.He's now in the fourth year of his career, and will sign a contract extension with the Falcons after the 2025 season. He's projected to earn close to $40 million per season, in line with the explosion of the wide receiver market in recent years.