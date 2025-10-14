  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Drake London’s girlfriend Sofia Gabay swoons over Falcons WR while showing off all-black custom outfit for MNF game vs. Bills

Drake London’s girlfriend Sofia Gabay swoons over Falcons WR while showing off all-black custom outfit for MNF game vs. Bills

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Oct 14, 2025 05:01 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Drake London had an explosive performance on Monday - Source: Getty

Sofia Gabay enjoyed a productive day. She's the girlfriend of Drake London, the wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, and she was in attendance as the Falcons upset the Buffalo Bills 24-14 to earn their third win in five games.

Ad

Gabay shared pictures of her day on her Instagram account. First, she revealed her look for the game, which included an all-black custom outfit with her pants customized with the wide receiver's number.

Later, she used the repost function to share a picture of London arriving for Monday Night Football. She used a two-word caption on the occasion, writing "in. love." right below the picture.

Sofia Gabay watched the Falcons defeat the Bills
Sofia Gabay watched the Falcons defeat the Bills

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

She later posted videos of plays made by the wide receiver during the game. It was a happy night for the couple, as the Atlanta Falcons produced an upset and defeated the Buffalo Bills 24-14.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Falcons now sit with a 3-2 record and continue to pursue the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lead the NFC South with a 5-1 record. Despite a two-game difference between the two teams, the win against the Bills will give extra confidence to Atlanta for the season.

Drake London goes off with incredible performance against the Bills

The wide receiver was surely a key piece for the Falcons on Monday. He had a great game, with 10 receptions, 158 yards and a touchdown.

Ad

His touchdown was impressive. He had close coverage from a defender, but London hauled in a strong pass from quarterback Michael Penix. He fought the defender and extended his arm to cross the goal line.

The most impressive aspect of his performance was his dominance at halftime. He had 9 receptions for 147 yards in only 30 minutes of the game. The Bills adjusted defensively and stopped him a bit, but he finished with the best performance of the year.

Ad

He's now in the fourth year of his career, and will sign a contract extension with the Falcons after the 2025 season. He's projected to earn close to $40 million per season, in line with the explosion of the wide receiver market in recent years.

About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Henrique Bulio
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications