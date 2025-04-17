  • home icon
  Drake Maye and his fiancée Ann Michael Hudson are "days" away from saying "I do"

Drake Maye and his fiancée Ann Michael Hudson are "days" away from saying "I do"

By Shanu Singh
Modified Apr 17, 2025 19:08 GMT
Drake Maye and his fianc&eacute;e Ann Michael Hudson counts back to wedding day (Image Credit: Hudson/IG)
Drake Maye and his fiancée Ann Michael Hudson counts back to wedding day (image credit: instagram/amh811)

Wedding preparations have begun for the New England Patriots star Drake Maye and his fiancée, Ann Michael Hudson. Three months after exchanging rings, the couple has started to count the days until they get married. Recently, Hudson highlighted her excitement through her Instagram account.

On Wednesday, she shared a post featuring unseen pictures from her seaside engagement with Maye. Hudson added a short message expressing her anticipation for the wedding.

"Counting down the days," Hudson captioned.
In the first picture, Maye hugged Hudson from behind, followed by a snapshot of the couple walking by the seashore. In the third photo, Hudson showed off her engagement ring. The two held hands in the fourth snap, standing alongside each other and enjoying the beautiful sunset.

Maye and Hudson have known each other since middle school and started dating during their teenage years. It was in 2020 that he made his relationship with Hudson official to fans via an Instagram post.

After dating for multiple years, the couple decided to take a major step forward in their relationship. In January, Maye went down on his knee in a seaside dreamy proposal. They later shared a joint Instagram post to break the news to their fans.

"Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you!" Maye captioned.

Drake Maye's fiancée Ann Michael Hudson recapped thrilling memories from Mexico vacation

Drake Maye and his fiancée, Ann Michael Hudson, have been making the most out of the offseason, enjoying multiple vacations together. In March, the two went to Mexico, and upon returning home, Hudson recapped her vacation memories via an Instagram post.

"Mexicooooo," Hudson captioned on March 28.

The first slide featured the couple sharing a side hug near the beach. The second picture was Hudson with her friends, followed by a snapshot with Sam Howell's girlfriend, Chloe Barbu. She included other snaps highlighting memories from the vacation.

