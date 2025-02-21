Drake Maye makes feelings known about Bill Belichick’s continued impact on Patriots

New England Patriots second-year quarterback Drake Maye and Bill Belichick share some connections. They never spent time together in Foxborough, but now Maye represents the team Belichick coached for 24 seasons and the coach is taking over the quarterback's alma mater, North Carolina.

During a Thursday conversation with "Green Light with Chris Long," the Pro-Bowler discussed Belichick's longstanding impact on the Patriots. He discussed the culture and how the team is set to go through whatever obstacle they have in front of while practicing or during games.

“I think the Patriot way and the kind of practicing on whatever weather and lifting hard during the week and in season, out of season doesn't matter," Maye said. "We're running sprints, running the hills. I think that's still kind of the Patriot way, and the hard work works.

"I think that is kind of what his staple was, and what he left in the organization. I think a lot of coaches, and especially since we kind of stayed inside the Patriots kind of tree, as you call it, coaching-wise, we kind of still kind of embrace that." (10:33)

In the first post-Belichick season, the Patriots only won five games under Jerod Mayo. The rookie head coach couldn't connect with his players, and some harsh criticism after losses changed the perceptions some had of him.

Meanwhile, Belichick showed a different facet of his personality and did more media than in the last 24 years. Once the North Carolina vacancy was available, he took a chance and was hired as the Tar Heels' next coach.

Drake Maye will have two head coaches in two NFL seasons

After a tumultuous rookie season, where he had to play games when the original plan was to have him behind Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye went from Jerod Mayo to Mike Vrabel, another of Bill Belichick's pupils.

Maye shared his thoughts on having Vrabel as coach, saying that his experience with the Tennessee Titans would be beneficial for the AFC East franchise.

Vrabel coached the Titans from 2018 through 2023, posting a 54-45 regular-season record and a 2-3 postseason record.

As soon as Mayo was fired, the Patriots were linked with a reunion with Vrabel, who played for the franchise from 2001 through 2008. Now, he's back to try to bring the franchise to relive old glories, and Maye should play a key role.

