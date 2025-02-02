Drake Maye names on Tom Brady element that excites him about working with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is very well aware of his new offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels' resume. The 22-year-old will be having a completely new coaching staff under head coach Mike Vrabel entering his second year in the league.

Maye understands McDaniels' history with the franchise. Speaking to Amber Theoharis and Kirk Morrison on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Patriots QB expressed his delight to be coached by McDaniels.

"Coach McDaniels, obviously what he's done [with the Patriots] and the success he's had, I'm fortunate to be able to have a guy come in who has done it at a high level and learn from him coaching one of the best ever - the best ever in my opinion, Tom," Maye said.

This is McDaniels' third tenure with the Patriots. His first stint lasted eight years, when he won three Super Bowls, before leaving to Denver in 2008 as head coach. McDaniels returned to Patriots again in 2012 and stayed for a decade, winning three more Lombardi Trophies.

Maye continued, explaining his excitement about studying film from the past, during Tom Brady and McDaniels' time together, to prepare better for his sophomore season.

"I have a great chance to go back - all those years of film he has in the little database, it's all their play-calls, all Coach McDaniels' stuff and what he did with Tom. So it's fortunate for me to go back and study it up and get ready for this next season."

Maye understands the areas he needs to improve this offseason. For the Patriots QB, it's all about "situational football" and growing as a leader. Maye said it's his job to be in tune in every situation and get every player on the right page.

Drake Maye excited about Patriots HC Mike Vrabel

The New England Patriots fired rookie head coach Jerod Mayo after a dismal 4-13 finish to the 2024 NFL season. Robert Kraft learnt his lesson and brought in an experienced Mike Vrabel to help rebuild the franchise.

While Maye was not present for Vrabel's introductory press conference, the Patriots QB said that he's had lengthy discussions with his new head coach in the offseason.

"He reached out to me, we got on the phone," Maye said. "He's been awesome. Obviously a guy who has done it, played in the league, won [three] Super Bowl[s]; you have a respect of what he's done and seen what he's done."

He added:

"I think the biggest thing is he's been a head coach and he knows what it's like. So excited to get up to New England and get things going."

Maye showed flashes of his brilliance in a struggling Patriots offense last season. He took over the starting job from Jacoby Brissett in Week 6 against the Houston Texans. In the 13 games, Maye completed 225 of 338 attempts, throwing for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a passer rating of 88.1.

For any head coach, striking on the quarterback is one of major indicators of success. The opportunity to work with and develop Maye was the selling point for Vrabel to take up the job. The new head coach and the sophomore will look to get the Patriots back to winning ways in the post Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era.

