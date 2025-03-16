"Drake Maye has nobody to throw the ball to" - NFL analyst sounds off on Patriots not getting offensive help in free agency

On Friday, NFL analyst Danny Parkins outlined how the New England Patriots have failed quarterback Drake Maye this offseason.

While discussing a variety of topics on the "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," Parkins highlighted how the Patriots' decision to focus on the defensive side of the ball has left their star QB without a top receiving option to throw to.

"The guys they added are new but not terribly interesting," Parkins said. "And while I love Drake Maye, I was disappointed that they didn't figure out a way to get him a number one. He has nobody to throw the ball to. ... They spent all that money on like Carlton Davis and Spillane and Milton Williams, and I'm like, 'Man, help your quarterback with a rocket arm, please.'" (5:45)

Parkins outlined how, though options like Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin and Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins were not truly available this offseason, there was nothing stopping the Patriots from trying to acquire DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Who are Drake Maye's receiving options next season?

Last year, Maye relied heavily on tight end Hunter Henry (66 receptions for 674 yards and two touchdowns) and wide receiver DeMario Douglas (66 receptions for 621 yards and three touchdowns).

Maye finished the year with 2,276 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 421 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in 13 games. He had a successful rookie campaign despite not having a true No. 1 wide receiver. Maye was named to his first Pro Bowl and showed flashes of elite QB play for the struggling Patriots.

The Patriots do not have a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver. The only new receiving option is WR Mack Hollins, who signed from the Buffalo Bills this offseason. Though a capable player, Hollins is not a WR1 for any team in the league.

