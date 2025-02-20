Drake Maye opens up about Patriots working on a blue throwback uniform

The New England Patriots may introduce a new retro uniform for the 2025 season. That’s what their starting quarterback seemed to inadvertently hint at on Thursday’s episode of “Green Light.”

The third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft said:

"I think they’re maybe coming out with a — maybe is kinda — the fans are wanting some blue [throwbacks]. Those would be sweet," hinted Maye.

According to Maye, it’s something that many of the Patriots’ faithful are hoping to see.

"The fans are wanting it, so I think that’d be pretty sick," concluded Maye.

New England wore its throwback red jerseys twice in the 2024 campaign and lost both times.

From 2009 to 2012, the Pats went 9-3 when they were wearing throwback uniforms and won some memorable games in the red.

In a 2009 snowstorm game against the Tennessee Titans, the Pats clobbered their opponents 59-0 in that retro red, tying a post-merger record. They also won their first-ever AFC Championship Game in those red colors back in 1985 against the Miami Dolphins.

From 2012 to 2022, New England couldn’t wear any retro jerseys because of a league rule that stated teams had to wear the same helmets all season. That rule was lifted three years ago, and since then, New England has been wearing throwback uniforms twice a year.

In the 1990s, the team wore a traditional royal blue jersey before going through a slight overhaul in 1994, when current owner Robert Kraft bought the team. New England wore royal blue retro jerseys twice in back-to-back home games in 2002 but lost both.

The history of Patriots blue

The Patriots’ royal blue retro look didn’t help in '02, but that blue color brought them many great days in the 21st century.

They wore blue when they upset the St. Louis Rams to win their first Super Bowl in the 2001 season. They often donned blue jerseys in their dominating decades from the early 2000s to 2010s. That unique look was something Patriot fans will remember fondly, especially during the season.

The Patriots' first two Super Bowl titles against the Rams and the Carolina Panthers were won in blue jerseys, with their final four won in white colors.

While the blue brought them some good early fortune, it also has some painful memories attached to it. They wore the blue in both of their Super Bowl defeats to the New York Giants, including the one in the 2007 season when they saw their perfect record broken in the deciding game.

