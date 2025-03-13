Drake Maye, Patriots set to lose 2x Super Bowl champ ahead of Mike Vrabel’s first season as team’s HC

The New England Patriots offensive line will look different next season. On Thursday, they announced the release of longtime center David Andrews.

The move is a surprising one as Andrews is a team captain and has been with the franchise since 2015. Since arriving in New England, Andrews has become a two-time Super Bowl champion and was a member of the Patriots 2010's All-Decade Team.

However, with the news of the release, New England coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye will need to readjust and replace Andrews.

"News story: Patriots making a change at center, with plans to release franchise pillar and 8-time captain David Andrews today, per sources. Andrews is recovering from shoulder surgery. If he decides to retire, the expectation is that the team would host a ceremony for him to honor his widespread contributions over the last decade," ESPN's Mike Reiss tweeted.

Last season, Maye was sacked 34 times.

New England Patriots free agency moves

New England has been active in free agency this offseason; however, it will now need to add depth at the center position.

Entering the offseason and the free agency period, the Patriots had the most cap space to utilize among all NFL teams.

The team has since revitalized its defensive unit, bringing in star players to help the defensive line, the linebacker position and the secondary.

Linebacker Harold Landry III, LB Robert Spillane, cornerback Carlton Davis III, defensive tackle Milton Williams, DT Khyiris Tonga and safety Jaylinn Hawkins have all joined or re-signed with Mike Vrabel's team via free agency.

The most notable moves are the signings of Davis and Williams, who are elite players at their positions.

Davis signed a three-year $60 million contract after spending last season with the Detroit Lions and is expected to form a shutdown CB duo with Christian Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, Williams was a Super Bowl Champion last year with the Philadelphia Eagles and signed a four-year $104 million deal with the Patriots. He was key in the Super Bowl, accumulating four total tackles, three solo tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

