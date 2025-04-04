  • home icon
Drake Maye's adjustment into new offensive system won't "be a big deal," claims Josh McDaniels

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Apr 04, 2025 06:30 GMT
Drake Maye will be coached by a multiple-time Super Bowl winner coach - Source: Getty

Drake Maye is entering his second season in the NFL, and the New England Patriots quarterback will have to learn a new system. At least it's a proven one: his new offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, won multiple Super Bowls along with Tom Brady during a previous stint with the Patriots.

As April arrives, the teams with a new coach start their offseason program. New England fired Jerod Mayo after the end of the season, and Mike Vrabel is their new leader. Vrabel, a former Patriots player, is tasked with improving the roster around Maye.

At a press conference on Thursday, McDaniels was asked about adapting his second-year quarterback to a new offensive scheme. The offensive coordinator recognized a transition period for Drake Maye but said that it won't be a shocking change:

“It’ll be different. I think that sometimes it can get overblown because one word is apple, another word is tomato, and one system it means one thing and another system it means something else.

"I’m sure we’ll come up with a friendly, fine system when we use terms that don’t mean anything to us now that used to. But no, I don’t expect there to be – there will be a period of adjustment, but I don’t think that will be a big deal.”
Drake Maye's development aided by protection help in new mock draft

As the franchise holds the fourth overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the focus will be on the offense, which averaged just 17 points per game the past year. In a mock draft published by CBS Sports, the Patriots draft Armand Membou to protect the quarterback better:

"Armand Membou was an All-SEC right tackle at Missouri, but some NFL scouts believe he could be even better inside," Stackpole said. "Wherever he ends up lining up, Membou would provide immediate stability along the Patriots' offensive line in front of Drake Maye."

All aspects of the Patriots' offense were among the worst in the league under Jerod Mayo's leadership, including 52 sacks allowed in 17 games. A better offensive line will help the young quarterback's development, with the Patriots making the next step to become competitors.

Edited by Bhargav
