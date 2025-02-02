Drake Maye’s fiancée Ann Michael Hudson shares sweet moment from Pro Bowl weekend

Drake Maye earned his first Pro Bowl, and his fiancée, Ann Michael Hudson, accompanied him to Florida. On Tuesday, on Instagram, she posted a photo of the couple standing outdoors with palm trees in the background.

Maye’s fiancée Ann Michael Hudson shares sweet moment from Pro Bowl weekend

The Patriots rookie quarterback joined the Pro Bowl as an alternate.

The update was announced after Ravens QB Lamar Jackson opted out.

Besides, Maye also had a strong rookie season. He finished with 2,276 passing yards, 15 TDs and 10 interceptions.

Drake Maye is engaged to Ann Michael Hudson

A month after the New England Patriots were eliminated from the playoff race, Drake Maye proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Ann Michael Hudson, on Jan. 16.

The proposal happened on a picturesque beach at sunset.

On Instagram, Maye posted pictures from the special moment when the rookie QB got down on one knee and presented Hudson with a ring.

"Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you!" He captioned the post.

Hudson, who wore a short white dress for the big day, accepted the proposal. Maye and Hudson have been dating since high school.

In January 2020, they went "Instagram official" with a New Year's Day post.

“Bringing in ‘20 with a 10," the caption read.

When Maye anticipated entering the league in April, Hudson supported him after the NFL draft.

"Drake, words cannot describe how proud I am of you,” she wrote on Instagram. “What an incredible blessing it has been to be by your side through all of this. I love you and can’t wait for this next chapter! GO PATS!!”

Hudson also posted unseen photos from the venue. Maye wrote "I love you" in the comments and added a red heart emoji.

Hudson is still studying. She is pursuing Business Administration at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. In addition to her major, she is pursuing minors in Entrepreneurship and Conflict Management.

