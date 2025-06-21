Drake Maye's future sister-in-law reveals Patriots QB's wedding timeline with fiancée Ann Michael

Drake Maye's future sister-in-law, Reese Hudson, teased the New England Patriots quarterback’s wedding with his longtime partner, Ann Michael Hudson. The couple has been together since middle school and got engaged in January. They are preparing to tie the knot this offseason.

On Friday, Ann Michael Hudson's sister, Reese, shared a picture of the beautiful Grandfather Mountain on her Instagram account.

"WEDDING WEEKEND!!!!!" Reese wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Drake Maye's fiancée, Ann, reshared the story on her social media handle. However, she did not reveal the wedding date, but the post suggests the wedding is taking place this weekend.

Maye's future sister-in-law reveals Patriots QB's wedding timeline with fiancée Ann Michael/@amh811

Drake Maye asked his girlfriend's hand in marriage at a romantic beachside setup in January. He shared a joint post on Instagram with his fiancée, sharing a glimpse of the big day on January 16.

Maye shared his excitement for the wedding in the caption.

"Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you!"he wrote.

On the big day, Maye wore comfortable capri pants and a white half-sleeve shirt while Hudson opted for a white short dress. They shared an adorable picture of themselves sitting by the beachside with red flowers. Months later, they are about to walk down the aisle.

Drake Maye's fiancée, Ann, shared glimpse of her "bachelorette" weekend

Last month, Ann Michael Hudson headed for a seaside vacation in Florida. She was joined by her girl gang. On May 20, she posted a few pictures of the memorable outing with a caption:

"Want to relive this weekend over and over again"

Maye's fiancée shared snaps from her hotel with her friends, along with a few pictures of them enjoying an outing at a beach. In the last slide of the post, there was a snapshot of a board with a text saying:

"Ann Michael's Bachelorette Weekend."

Drake Maye and Ann Michael Hudson made their relationship official in 2020, and after his rookie season with the Patriots, he proposed to her. They both studied at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and last month, Hudson celebrated her graduation.

