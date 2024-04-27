Drake Maye was selected by the New England Patriots with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. After an impressive career with the North Carolina Tar Heels, he will lead the Patriots into their next era.

In a post on Instagram, his girlfriend, Ann Michael, shared a few photos from draft night in Detroit, Michigan. In the caption, she expressed her excitement for Maye's achievement and how blessed she felt watching him achieve his dreams. Ann Michael concluded her heartfelt message by saying she is excited to see what the future holds for them.

"Drake, words cannot describe how proud I am of you. What an incredible blessing it has been to be by your side through all of this❤️ I love you and can’t wait for this next chapter! GO PATS!!❤️💙"

Her photos included her, Maye and the quarterback's brothers enjoying draft night.

Drake Maye and girlfriend Ann Michael make first visit to Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots head coach, Jerod Mayo, used his first draft pick to select UNC quarterback Drake Maye.

Since Tom Brady's departure in 2020, New England has made just one playoff appearance. The Patriots feel that Maye will start the next chapter for the organization as they move past the Brady/Belichick era.

After hearing his name called on Thursday night in Detroit, Maye jetted off to his new home early the next morning. His girlfriend, Ann Michael documented their first visit to Gillette Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Ann Michael shared a photo on her Instagram story of Maye standing high above the field with the video board welcoming him to the team.

Drake Maye visited Gillette Stadium on Friday.

When Maye officially begins work with the New England Patriots, he will already have a familiar face in the quarterback room.

Last summer, he became friends with Jacoby Brissett, who re-signed with the team this offseason.