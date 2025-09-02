Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael drops 5-word message rocking UNC merch during morning pilates session 

Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael, shared a glimpse of her morning workout session. The New England Patriots quarterback’s wife posted a mirror selfie of her pilates session on Monday.She donned a University of North Carolina hoodie and black gym shorts and shared the story with a five-word caption:“Repping the Heels this morning,” she wrote.Ann Michael's IG story/@annmichaelhmayeAnn Michael has completed her graduation from the University of North Carolina. She earned her degree earlier this year and shared a few glimpses of her convocation ceremony on Instagram on May 7.Drake Maye’s wife donned a white graduation gown paired with a blue coat and matching cap for the ceremony. She shared several other snaps with her friends, celebrating the milestone.Maye also studied at the University of North Carolina and was the third pick in the 2021 NFL draft.Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael, shares a heartfelt message for the star on his birthdayLast week, Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael, celebrated his 23rd birthday and shared a sweet post on Instagram. She posted snaps from the couple’s wedding day with a heartfelt caption&quot;Happy birthday to my forever person❤️ I love you more than you know and am beyond lucky to be your wife! So thankful I get to do this life with you,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first slide of the post, Ann posted an adorable photo with Maye sitting on a bench. For the wedding day, Ann wore an off-shoulder white bridal gown and a veil, while the NFL star stunned in a black tuxedo.Drake Maye had a decent rookie NFL season, recording 2,276 passing yards. During the offseason, he tied the knot with Ann Michael. Ahead of the upcoming season, Maye was voted as one of the New England Patriots' team captains.The Patriots played three preseason games, winning against the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings. However, they lost the game against the New York Giants. They will start the new season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7.