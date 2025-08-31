Drake Maye's wife Ann shares touching message for Patriots QB's 23rd birthday

Drake Maye celebrated a milestone on Saturday: his 23rd birthday. And his wife Ann Michael had an inspiring message for him.The sister of the New England Patriots quarterback's former North Carolina backup Tad wrote on Instagram:&quot;Happy birthday to my forever person❤️ I love you more than you know and am beyond lucky to be your wife! So thankful I get to do this life with you🥰&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple first met each other at William A. Hough High School in the northerly Charlotte suburb of Cornelius, but he transferred to Myers Park in the city proper sometime later. They would reunite in Chapel Hill and start dating, making their relationship official in 2020.In January 2025, they announced their engagement and married only five months later. Among the groomsmen, besides Maye's brothers Luke and Beau, were veteran tight end and Patriots teammate Hunter Henry and his wife Parker Elizabeth (nee Schmidly), and former Tar Heels quarterback and close friend Sam Howell (whom Maye backed up until 2021).The couple then gave all their wedding gifts to charitable institutions, as recalled by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak on 98.5 The Sports Hub (from 0:18 in the video below):&quot;Some kids didn't have [the right] size shoes, didn't have some Christmas stuff. They didn't tell anybody, but they took their wedding gifts and sent them to the homeless and help centers down there. Everything that they got, they forwarded it.&quot;Bill Simmons claims Drake Maye, Patriots will make playoffs in 20252025 looks to be a very good year of sorts for Drake Maye - and his new wife is not the only reason.He also has a new head coach in Mike Vrabel, whom Bill Simmons argues has turned around the Patriots' culture ever since taking over in January. And that turnaround will manifest into a playoff appearance - the first of the post-Bill Belichick era. He said on his eponymous podcast on Thursday (from 15:09 in the video below):“I really believe in Drake Maye. I really believe he’s talented. My one fear with him is that him taking dumb hits because he kept doing that last year. Can he stay on the field for 17 games? But I genuinely think this could be a breakout thing. I have them at ten and seven.”The team's season begins against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 7. Kickoff is at 1 pm on CBS.