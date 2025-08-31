  • home icon
  Drake Maye's wife Ann shares touching message for Patriots QB's 23rd birthday

Drake Maye's wife Ann shares touching message for Patriots QB's 23rd birthday

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 31, 2025 04:29 GMT
Ann Michael Maye rects to Drake Maye
Ann Michael Maye rects to Drake Maye's birthday - via Getty/CMS and Instagram/@annmichaelmaye

Drake Maye celebrated a milestone on Saturday: his 23rd birthday. And his wife Ann Michael had an inspiring message for him.

The sister of the New England Patriots quarterback's former North Carolina backup Tad wrote on Instagram:

"Happy birthday to my forever person❤️ I love you more than you know and am beyond lucky to be your wife! So thankful I get to do this life with you🥰"
The couple first met each other at William A. Hough High School in the northerly Charlotte suburb of Cornelius, but he transferred to Myers Park in the city proper sometime later. They would reunite in Chapel Hill and start dating, making their relationship official in 2020.

In January 2025, they announced their engagement and married only five months later. Among the groomsmen, besides Maye's brothers Luke and Beau, were veteran tight end and Patriots teammate Hunter Henry and his wife Parker Elizabeth (nee Schmidly), and former Tar Heels quarterback and close friend Sam Howell (whom Maye backed up until 2021).

The couple then gave all their wedding gifts to charitable institutions, as recalled by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak on 98.5 The Sports Hub (from 0:18 in the video below):

"Some kids didn't have [the right] size shoes, didn't have some Christmas stuff. They didn't tell anybody, but they took their wedding gifts and sent them to the homeless and help centers down there. Everything that they got, they forwarded it."
youtube-cover
Bill Simmons claims Drake Maye, Patriots will make playoffs in 2025

2025 looks to be a very good year of sorts for Drake Maye - and his new wife is not the only reason.

He also has a new head coach in Mike Vrabel, whom Bill Simmons argues has turned around the Patriots' culture ever since taking over in January. And that turnaround will manifest into a playoff appearance - the first of the post-Bill Belichick era. He said on his eponymous podcast on Thursday (from 15:09 in the video below):

“I really believe in Drake Maye. I really believe he’s talented. My one fear with him is that him taking dumb hits because he kept doing that last year. Can he stay on the field for 17 games? But I genuinely think this could be a breakout thing. I have them at ten and seven.”
youtube-cover

The team's season begins against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 7. Kickoff is at 1 pm on CBS.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

