Drake Maye's wife, Anna, has 4-word reaction over Patriots QB's sensational performance in dominating 42-13 win vs. Panthers

Drake Maye's wife, Anna, supported her husband after his impressive performance in Week 4 of the NFL season. The New England Patriots competed against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.Anna shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. She posted a few pictures of her gameday with friends as she cheered for her beau. She also shared snaps with her husband, with a four-word caption.&quot;A happy game day!!!!,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDrake Maye is playing his first season after saying “I do” to Anna. The couple tied the knot this offseason in a luxurious ceremony attended by their loved ones.In her Instagram post, Anna shared a romantic picture with the NFL quarterback in the third slide. She also caught attention for her outfit on gameday. She wore an off-shoulder white corset top and paired it with blue denim. She held a purse and wore white shoes and a Patriots cap to complete her look.Drake Maye’s wife, Anna, reacts to husband's impressive touchdown against the PanthersOn Sunday, against the Carolina Panthers, which the New England Patriots won 42-13, Drake Maye put forth an amazing performance. He helped the team extend its lead in the midgame after a five-yard touchdown.The New England Patriots shared a video of Maye's celebration on Instagram. The clip was reposted by Anna on social media without any caption.Drake Maye’s wife Anna IG post/@annmichaelhmayeDrake Maye threw for 203 yards against the Panthers. Following his stellar performance, the Patriots highlighted his achievement by sharing the record on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption:&quot;@Patriots QB @DrakeMaye2 has now joined QBs Lamar Jackson (2023-24) &amp; Josh Allen (2024) as the only players in @NFL history to record a 135.0+ passer rating, 1 rushing TD &amp; 1 passing TD (min. 10 pass att.) in multiple games in a season. His other game came at Miami (9/14/25).&quot;Patriots Communications @PatriotsCommsLINK&quot;@Patriots QB @DrakeMaye2 has now joined QBs Lamar Jackson (2023-24) &amp; Josh Allen (2024) as the only players in @NFL history to record a 135.0+ passer rating, 1 rushing TD &amp; 1 passing TD (min. 10 pass att.) in multiple games in a season. His other game came at Miami (9/14/25).&quot;Maye is playing his second season in the NFL for the Patriots. In the last season, he recorded 2,276 yards in passing and recorded 15 touchdowns, while this season, he has played four games and recorded 988 yards passing.The Patriots had a tough start to the new season, with a 20-13 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, but won against the Miami Dolphins. However, they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-14 before beating the Panthers. They next face the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 6.