Drake Maye’s wife Anna Michael Hudson enjoys Morgan Wallen’s concert 1 day after Patriots’ disastrous 42-10 loss to Giants

Drake Maye had a night to forget on Thursday. The quarterback and his New England Patriots embarrassingly lost their preseason Week 3 game to the New York Giants. However, his wife, Anna Michael Hudson, seemed not too bothered by it as she enjoyed a concert the following day.

Ad

The Patriots traveled to the MetLife Stadium on Thursday but the Giants continued their dominance by remaining undefeated in the preseason. They won over New England 42-10. New York scored over 30 points in all its preseason matchups.

Hudson attended pop country singer Morgan Wallen's concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. She posted a picture of the stadium while Wallen was performing on her Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A screenshot of Anna Michael Hudson's story (image credit: instagram/annamichaelmaye)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Former Patriots quarterback reveals Drake Maye and his wife secretly donated their wedding gifts to the homeless and local shelters

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Anna Michael Hudson tied the knot on June 21 in a private wedding ceremony in Linville, North Carolina. The couple received a lot of love in the form of gifts from their friends and families. However, instead of keeping the things that don't need, the couple decided to donate them to local shelters and homeless kids.

Ad

Trending

Former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak opened up about the couple's discreet gesture in July.

"They did a lot of donating with the local kids' shelters and stuff for the area he grew up, and some kids didn't have the right size of shoes, didn't have some Christmas stuff," Zolak said, via 95.5 The Sports Hub. "They didn't tell anybody, but they took their wedding gifts and sent them to the homeless and help centers down there."

While the preseason has been a mixed bag for New England, Maye is expected to give it his all when the regular NFL season starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.