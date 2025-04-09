"Drake Maye is way more sensitive" - Boston radio host rips apart Patriots QB's character in blunt assessment

Drake Maye ideally should have the makings to be the New England Patriots' Tom Brady 2.0 - a strong arm, good decision-making, decent mobility, and an aptitide for leadership. However, at least one person is not buying the "goody two-shoes Boy Scout" persona that he is trying to project.

Speaking on WEEI Afternoons on Tuesday, Nick "Fitzy" Stevens entered into a major rant against the 2024 No. 3 overall pick amidst a recent report as to why fellow sophomore quarterback Joe Milton was traded to the Dallas Cowboys. Harking back to a silence after the season-ending win against the Buffalo Bills, he claimed that Maye was "sulking":

"I think he got a little bit up in his feelings. I think he got a little butthurt that he didn't get a chance to star another game, because he's a competitor... I think Drake Maye is way more sensitive than people around town are prepared for, because everyone wants to see Drake Mayes as the handsome knight in shining North Carolina armor."

In exchange for losing Milton, the Patriots received an additional fifth-round pick (171st overall).

Patriots prioritized mentorship for Drake Maye in Joe Milton trade

A quarterback controversy is one of the worst things that can develop within a franchise. Joe Montana-Steve Young is easily the most famous of them, and it may not be unfair to discern that Drake Maye and Joe Milton could have developed into an AFC version of them.

On one side was a former third overall pick - very young at only 22 years of age and always having been a highly-regarded prospect ever since high school. On the other was a 25-year old who did not get to truly shine until his sixth season in college and thus fell all the way to the penultimate round, leading him to develop a sense of inferiority and ambition.

And according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Patriots' signing of Josh Dobbs may have presaged the trade - they were looking for a mentor, not competitor, at the QB2 position:

"They actually communicated that to Josh Dobbs before signing the veteran, believing Dobbs could be a valuable resource to the second-year stud, and telling him that they’d likely move Milton before the draft to assure him he’d be the backup."

He adds:

"From what I’ve been able to gather, I don’t think (Maye)'s the type of guy who needs to be pushed. It might help marginally, but at this stage of his career, I understand why the Patriots feel like the bigger payoff would come with putting a mentor in the room for him."

With the Cowboys, Milton is now expected to compete with Will Grier for the backup spot behind Dak Prescott.

