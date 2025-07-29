Dre Greenlaw throws shade at Kyle Shanahan's 49ers over $31,500,000 LB's exit from San Francisco to Broncos

Dre Greenlaw has played every snap of his National Football League career representing the San Francisco 49ers organization. However, in 2025, that will all change after the star linebacker signed a three year contract worth $31.5 million with the Denver Broncos this offseason.While speaking with reporters on July 28, Greenlaw was asked about whether it was a difficult decision to leave the 49ers after spending his entire six career so far with the club. Although Greenlaw made clear that the move was not an easy decision, he did note that Denver quickly became the place that he &quot;needed to be&quot; because the front office and coaching staff clearly wanted him.The X profile '@DNVR_Broncos' uploaded the clip by Greenlaw.&quot;I mean, it wasn't easy of course. I mean, they wanted me. Throughout the whole time I was talking to Sean [Payton]. It was never no if's, and's, but's, maybe's, this or that, it was like, 'man, we want you to be here.'... Just made me feel special. Made me feel like this is the place where I needed to be.&quot; Greenlaw said.Greenlaw only featured in two games in 2024 as he was coming off a torn achilles tendon injury that he suffered in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs.What can Dre Greenlaw bring to the Denver Broncos defensive unit?Denver already had one of the best defenses in the NFL prior to the signing of Greenlaw. In 2024, the unit averaged only 18.3 points against per game, a value that ranked No. 3 in the entire league. Furthermore, the defense featured the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner in cornerback Patrick Surtain II.The addition of Greenlaw should only add to the already elite defensive unit in Denver. In his last regular season prior to suffering the injury, Greenlaw had a ridiculously impressive 120 total tackles, 75 solo tackles, and 1.5 sacks for the 49ers.In 2025, ESPN is projecting that Greenlaw will feature as the No. 1 RILB option on the Broncos defense and play alongside linebackers Nik Bonitto, Alex Singleton, and Jonathon Cooper.