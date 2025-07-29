  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Playoffs
  • Dre Greenlaw throws shade at Kyle Shanahan's 49ers over $31,500,000 LB's exit from San Francisco to Broncos

Dre Greenlaw throws shade at Kyle Shanahan's 49ers over $31,500,000 LB's exit from San Francisco to Broncos

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jul 29, 2025 18:04 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Dre Greenlaw has played every snap of his National Football League career representing the San Francisco 49ers organization. However, in 2025, that will all change after the star linebacker signed a three year contract worth $31.5 million with the Denver Broncos this offseason.

Ad

While speaking with reporters on July 28, Greenlaw was asked about whether it was a difficult decision to leave the 49ers after spending his entire six career so far with the club. Although Greenlaw made clear that the move was not an easy decision, he did note that Denver quickly became the place that he "needed to be" because the front office and coaching staff clearly wanted him.

The X profile '@DNVR_Broncos' uploaded the clip by Greenlaw.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I mean, it wasn't easy of course. I mean, they wanted me. Throughout the whole time I was talking to Sean [Payton]. It was never no if's, and's, but's, maybe's, this or that, it was like, 'man, we want you to be here.'... Just made me feel special. Made me feel like this is the place where I needed to be." Greenlaw said.
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Greenlaw only featured in two games in 2024 as he was coming off a torn achilles tendon injury that he suffered in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

What can Dre Greenlaw bring to the Denver Broncos defensive unit?

Denver already had one of the best defenses in the NFL prior to the signing of Greenlaw. In 2024, the unit averaged only 18.3 points against per game, a value that ranked No. 3 in the entire league. Furthermore, the defense featured the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner in cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Ad

The addition of Greenlaw should only add to the already elite defensive unit in Denver. In his last regular season prior to suffering the injury, Greenlaw had a ridiculously impressive 120 total tackles, 75 solo tackles, and 1.5 sacks for the 49ers.

In 2025, ESPN is projecting that Greenlaw will feature as the No. 1 RILB option on the Broncos defense and play alongside linebackers Nik Bonitto, Alex Singleton, and Jonathon Cooper.

About the author
Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications