Drew Brees accident: Did the iconic Saints QB get struck by lightning in Venezuela?

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees was reportedly struck by lightning in Venezuela while shooting a commercial for PointsBet Sportsbook. The video posted by Rafael Hernandez at 1:00 on December 2 is going viral and the football world is in a frenzy upon learning the news. Watch the clip below:

Rafael Hernández @sincepto Estrella de la @NFL @drewbrees fue impactado por un relámpago en el Catatumbo mientras grabábamos un comercial al sur del lago de Maracaibo. Pasó hace unas horas. Más información en breve... Estrella de la @NFL @drewbrees fue impactado por un relámpago en el Catatumbo mientras grabábamos un comercial al sur del lago de Maracaibo. Pasó hace unas horas. Más información en breve... https://t.co/b8PQdRpdtN

The video shows Brees getting struck by a powerful lightning strike. The video was shot near the Catatumbo River, which is reportedly a hot-spot for thunder and lightning activity.

PointsBet Sportsbook has responded to Drew Brees getting struck by lighting

Following the incident, PointsBet Sportsbook has released a statement about Brees and will continue to "monitor" events in the coming hours.

PointsBet Sportskbook Tweeted:

"We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with Brees' team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment."

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with Brees' team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment. We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with Brees' team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment.

Earlier this week, Brees tweeted that he was excited to be flying to a top-secret location to shoot a promotional video for PointsBetUSA:

"Excited to be flying to a top-secret location later this week to shoot the new promotional video for."

Drew Brees @drewbrees Excited to be flying to a top-secret location later this week to shoot the new promotional video for @PointsBetUSA Excited to be flying to a top-secret location later this week to shoot the new promotional video for @PointsBetUSA

This certainly wasn't the outcome Brees had expected when he showed his excitement on Monday. It still isn't clear whether Brees getting struck by lightning was part of the promo or not, but one has to think it wasn't given the statement made by PointsBet Sportsbook. If the video is in fact real and if Brees did suffer a real lightning strike, he is reportedly not in critical condition as a result.

New Orleans Saints reporter Nick Underhill responded to a question asking if Drew Brees was alive by saying: "He's fine."

There are reports coming out that suggest Brees wasn't actually struck by lightning, and that the whole thing was staged:

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Drew Brees says he wasn't actually struck by lightning. If the whole thing was staged, @PointsBetUSA and Brees fully deserve everything they're about to get. wp.me/pbBqYq-csB3 Drew Brees says he wasn't actually struck by lightning. If the whole thing was staged, @PointsBetUSA and Brees fully deserve everything they're about to get. wp.me/pbBqYq-csB3

Paul Pabst @PaulPabst Just talked to a source about Drew Brees promo shoot.

The videos were part of a two-part spot. Second spot being released now with Drew getting out of an ambulance.

The big lightning strike you see on the first video was not real. Nobody on set was in danger. Just talked to a source about Drew Brees promo shoot.The videos were part of a two-part spot. Second spot being released now with Drew getting out of an ambulance.The big lightning strike you see on the first video was not real. Nobody on set was in danger.

With many doubtless worried about the health of the legendary quarterback, this is good news. However, when the relief fades, there will likely be a lot of anger in response to the ploy.

