Drew Brees delivers eye-opening take on 'desperate' Eagles ahead of Super Bowl

Drew Brees knows what being in the Super Bowl feels like, having won XLIV with the New Orleans Saints. Now, as LIX looms in his former home, he has some strong words for one team.

On Pat McAfee's show on Thursday, the legendary quarterback posited that the Philadelphia Eagles would have something to prove against the Kansas City Chiefs and thus thinks they have to win:

"What if the Eagles lose this? Two out of three years, they've come to the Super Bowl, and they've lost. 'How are we ever going to get past the Chiefs?' If you said, 'Who has the most to lose,' I think it's the Philadelphia Eagles. In that conversation of the most desperate team usually wins, so who's the most desperate team?"

He also addressed Saquon Barkley's importance to Philadelphia, and how it would affect the Chiefs' defensive strategy:

"The only weakness this Chiefs defense has is their ability to stop the run, just consistently. And if you can stay ahead of the chains, that takes away (DC Steve Spagnuolo's) crazy pressure stuff. The best thing you can do is keep the best player in the world on the other side of you off the field."

Drew Brees gets candid about Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl LIX

That was not the only time Drew Brees discussed Super Bowl LIX, however. While talking with Kay Adams earlier Thursday, he said this about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts:

"I think he's an incredible representation of grit, determination (and) perseverance. ... I love his demeanor, his poise. There's a confidence, like, you feel it when you watch the guy speak, and certainly with the way he plays. ... You can tell he's the calm hand that steers the ship."

He continued by opining on why the one-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler had been receiving much criticism and disrespect:

"I think that comes with the territory. I get the feeling he kinda likes flying under the radar a little bit. There's all this talk about the Chiefs, (Patrick) Mahomes, and the three-peat. ... If I were him, I'm sitting here, going, 'Man, we went toe-to-toe with these guys two years ago. I know we can beat this team.'"

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is at 6:30 pm ET on Fox.

