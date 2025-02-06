Drew Brees and Reggie Bush explain NFL's issues preventing them from becoming head coaches

Drew Brees and Reggie Bush believe it's more difficult for former players to enter the coaching cycle in the NFL.

The former Super Bowl champions were guests on "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams on Thursday. During the interview, Brees was asked if he would consider a coaching position such as the current vacant one with the New Orleans Saints, the pair's former team.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I would 100% be in full support. Also, 100% want to coach with him," Bush said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I just don't know if the league is ready for us right now," Brees responded.

Bush then explained that he believes the NFL should make it easier for former players to get into coaching, similar to how the NBA does for its ex-players. That said, Bush believes someone like Brees would be extremely beneficial as a coach to young players.

"One of the things I think the NBA does a great job of is, you know, they, I think they're they do a better job of hiring former players right as coaches, and they also, I feel like make the path a little bit easier for player, former players, to go and coach," Bush said. "I would love to see that same narrative play out for NFL. ... It's just very hard to get into that coaching cycle and that coaching circle at the NFL level. Obviously, somebody like Drew, and I think me wouldn't be as hard, but for other guys who made big names."

Drew Brees could bring a wealth of experience to coaching staff

Drew Brees is one of the most decorated quarterbacks of all time. The former Saints signal-caller won Super Bowl XLIV with Reggie Bush. Brees was the MVP of that game. The 13-time Pro Bowler also led the league in passing yards seven times throughout his 20-season career.

NFL: Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

He retired in February 2021. Since then, Brees enjoyed a brief career as an analyst for NBC but subsequently left in 2022. The 46-year-old has been away from the game for some time now, and a coaching position doesn't seem too far outside the realm of possibilities.

However, it doesn't appear that the coaching vacancy for the New Orleans Saints is on the table for Brees. It's believed New Orleans has a deal to bring on Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. However, if Drew Brees decides to try coaching, he'll likely have no shortage of suitors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.