Drew Brees sets the record straight on Patrick Mahomes' GOAT status

The debate over Patrick Mahomes' place among football’s greatest has been heating up. However, former NFL star Drew Brees says it’s still too soon to say that. Brees agrees that Mahomes has achieved a lot already, but he believes being the greatest also requires a long and successful career.

“It’s early,” Brees said. "It's early from the perspective that, even though he's done stuff that's unprecedented, there's a longevity component that goes with that, right? Like, what Tom Brady did was unprecedented. He played 23 seasons, had 10 Super Bowl appearances, and won seven.

"Look, Patrick Mahomes will go down as one of the greatest of all time, but there's a longevity component that needs to go with all those accomplishments as well."

That said, Drew Brees is a former NFL quarterback. He played in the NFL for 20 years, most notably with the New Orleans Saints. In 2010, he helped the team win their first Super Bowl and was named the MVP of the game.

Patrick Mahomes has had an extraordinary career since his NFL debut

In 2017, the Chiefs took a chance on Patrick Mahomes by picking him 10th overall in the NFL Draft. By 2018, he became the team’s starting quarterback. In his first full season, he threw over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns and won the MVP.

The Chiefs had not won a Super Bowl in 50 years, but Mahomes changed that in Super Bowl LIV by leading the team to victory against the San Francisco 49ers and earning the Super Bowl MVP award.

He won another Super Bowl in 2023 against the Philadelphia Eagles and then a third in 2024, again defeating the 49ers.

To date, Mahomes has won two NFL MVP awards (2018, 2022). Moreover, he has also been selected to six Pro Bowls.

In 2020, the Chiefs signed Mahomes to a record-breaking 12-year deal worth up to $503 million. The deal has been worth it, as he has led the team to seven straight AFC Championship appearances and five Super Bowl games.

At just 29 years old, Mahomes has already done more than most quarterbacks ever will.

