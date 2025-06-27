A few days after announcing her pregnancy, Drew Lock's wife, Natalie, shared a glimpse of her budding baby bump on social media. On Thursday, she posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram account, where she has around 133,000 followers.

Natalie wore a white crop top, which she paired with comfortable off-white pants. She added a sweet two-word caption in the IG story.

"hi baby" she wrote.

Drew Lock’s wife Natalie embraces 2nd pregnancy moments while posing with baby bump/@natalienlock

Drew Lock and Natalie broke the news about their second pregnancy via a joint Instagram post on June 9. They shared several pictures of the couple and a few with their son, Layton Andrew Lock.

"More love is on the way," Natalie wrote in the caption of the post.

In the first snap, Natalie posed with her head in her husband’s lap, while the couple lovingly looked at their son, who was playing with his toys. Lock and his son were dressed in matching off-white T-shirts and blue pants, while Natalie wore a white dress. In one snap, the pair shared a family picture holding the ultrasound image.

Drew Lock's wife shares adorable pictures with son Layton

Earlier this week, Drew Lock's wife, Natalie, shared a few snaps flaunting her baby bump and some pictures with her son, Layton. She posed in the grass barefoot in a white dress.

"the best thing I’ll ever do," she wrote.

Lock and Natalie were blessed with their baby boy, Layton, on Jan. 15, 2024. The couple celebrated the baby’s first birthday earlier this year.

Natalie shared a few pictures of Layton on her Instagram account along with a heartfelt caption for him. She wrote:

"Happy 1st birthday to our favorite little guy! You make everything so bright. Life is so much fun with you. I love you more than words… the best year ever💫 💙🧁 celebrated with our first bite of cake followed by a sunset beach walk 🥹"

Natalie and Drew have been together since 2019. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback proposed to her in 2022, and a year later, they tied the knot in a luxury ceremony at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Lock returned to the Seahawks after signing a two-year deal with them. He played for Seattle from 2022 to 2023 before spending last season with the New York Giants.

