Drew Ogletree arrested: Colts TE in major trouble over multiple felony charges

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested on Friday, December 29 in Hendricks County on two felony charges. The second-year NFL player is currently facing charges of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, per Avon Police. The incident in question occurred the day after Christmas.

Per Fox 59, officers were called to the scene over a fight between two adults. The Colts tight end was detained at the scene per the report. The victim was then transferred to the hospital.

Per ESPN, Ogletree "body slammed" the victim to the ground, resulting in her hospitalization.

Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers

Drew Ogletree turns himself in after alleged domestic violence incident

A warrant was issued for Ogletree's arrest on December 28, following which he turned himself in to the authorities at Hendricks County Jail.

Ogletree's alleged felony carries a penalty of over two years in prison and an additional fine of $10,000.

The Colts released a statement on the same, saying:

"We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree. The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

It remains to be seen if Ogletree's arrest results in an NFL suspension. However, in such cases, the NFL's policy is generally to let the police investigation run its course before levying any suspension for players.

The alleged domestic violence incident will, however, result in a breach of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.