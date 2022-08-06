"Dropped the hammer on Deshaun Watson" - Skip Bayless reckons Roger Goodell has nailed Browns QB to the ground

Deshaun Watson was given a suspension by former Judge Sue L. Robinson. Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, however, decided it was not enough. They plan to appeal the decision. They want his punishment to be changed to an indefinite or, at least, a full-season suspension.

According to Shannon Sharpe, host of Undisputed, this would allow the commissioner to enforce therapy sessions on Watson in an effort to get the Cleveland Browns quarterback to show some kind of remorse for what he’s done. Sharpe’s co-host, Skip Bayless, weighed in on the NFL’s appeal as well.

"My biggest takeaway is that commissioner Goodell just dropped the hammer on Deshaun Watson, and the hammer's name is Peter C. Harvey, friend of the NFL. So, let's quickly reiterate what Sue L. Robinson ruled on the NFL’s problem with Deshaun Watson.

"The NFL alleged that Deshaun engaged in sexual assault, and Sue L. Robinson said absolutely correct. 100% He did."

Bayless went on, laying out each issue and decision set forth by Robinson.

"The NFL alleged that Deshaun, his conduct, posed a genuine danger to the safety and well-being of another person. And Sue L. said absolutely. I interviewed four of them and absolutely, in each case, posed a genuine danger.

"Allegation number three that Deshaun's conduct has undermined the integrity of the NFL and Sue L. said boom dropped her gavel. Absolutely. You are 100% correct, NFL, it's almost like if you do it as a football score."

Deshaun Watson was given a six game suspension based on precedents set by the NFL in the past

The appeal and new investigation means that there is a possibility the appeal may not be settled as the new football season begins. This is true, even though an expedited decision is requested. In this scenario, Watson could end up starting Week 1 for the Browns and possibly even a game or two afterward.

The decision handed down by Sue L. Robinson was based on precedents set by the NFL in the past. Ben Roethlisberger, for example, was accused of sexual assault on two separate occasions.

Although no legal action was taken in the second case, the NFL suspended Roethlisberger for six games for violating the personal conduct policy. Although the first case was settled out of court, the NFL took absolutely no action at all.

