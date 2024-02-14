Drue Tranquill throws shade at LA Chargers during Super Bowl celebrations in Kansas City

Drue Tranquill just finished his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs and ended it in the best way possible, winning the Super Bowl. Tranquill and his teammates celebrated with Chiefs Kingdom in a Super Bowl parade down the streets of Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon.

While making their way around the city, Tranquill, who previously played for the Los Angeles Chargers, said that this was much better than being in Los Angeles, a sly dig at his former team and now AFC West rival.

“This is way better than LA”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Kansas City Chiefs linebacker won his first Super Bowl victory in his fifth NFL season. He did his part on Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII with two tackles. He played in 16 games this season, starting eight of those matchups. He had 53 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, one pass deflected, and two forced fumbles during the 2023 NFL season.

Expand Tweet

How many seasons did Drue Tranquill play for the Chargers?

Drue Tranquill played college football at Notre Dame from 2014 until 2018. He was then selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in 15 games during his rookie season, starting three of them. He had 61 tackles and one pass deflected. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team after his first NFL season in 2019.

Despite winning the starting middle linebacker job at the start of 2020, he played just one game after breaking his ankle in Week 1. He returned in 2021 and started in seven of 14 games.

In 2022, he won the starting job yet again for the Los Angeles Chargers and started 16 out of 17 games. He recorded his first career interception in 2022.

The Los Angeles Chargers didn't re-sign Drue Tranquill at the end of his four-year rookie contract. He signed with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in March 2023 on a one-year deal.