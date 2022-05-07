Du’Vonta Lampkin's death: Former NFL DT shot dead at home 

Former defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin has tragically been found deceased at him home. The 25-year-old former Oklahoma Sooner and Tennessee Titan was found dead at his home, it has been revealed.

The defensive tackle was found on his back with a single gunshot wound at around 10:00 pm, according to the Dallas police department. Officers were called to the defensive tackle's residence after the 25-year-old did not answer his phone.

The Oklahoma football program took to Twitter to release a statement about their former defensive tackle.

"The OU Football family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former player Du'Vonta Lampkin. Du'Vonta was full of life and spirit, was a supportive teammate and a joy to be around. Our sincerest thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with his family and loved ones."

According to the police, medics arrived at Lampkin's residence not long after officers discovered the defensive tackle. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old could not be saved and died at his home.

According to police, his wallet and cell phone were reportedly missing from the scene. His death is being treated as a homicide.

How did Du’Vonta Lampkin die?

The 25-year-old was tragically found in his home with a gunshot wound

The former Oklahoma defensive tackle was found in his home with a single gunshot wound on Thursday night. When he was not answering his phone, according to The Post, a person went to check on him as they were clearly concerned for his welfare and found him on the ground.

Eddie Lampkin🎈 @EddieLampkin25 They killed my brother They killed my brother 💔💔💔

According to the Dallas police, the 25-year-old died at the scene in what is a tragic situation for his family and friends.

Du’Vonta Lampkin's NFL career

The 25-year-old had a better college career than he did in the NFL. During his three seasons with Oklahoma, he managed to play 15 games and recorded one sack.

As many chose to do in today's world, the defensive tackle made the decision to leave college early and declare for the NFL draft. Unfortunately, he did not get selected by a team and went undrafted in 2018.

Right before the 2018 season, his dreams of playing in the NFL got a step closer as the Tennessee Titans signed him. However, he was cut before the Titans' first game of the 2018 season, and that is where his NFL career started and ended.

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to Du'Vonta Lampkin's family and friends.

