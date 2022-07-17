"Dude is at best a sex addict and at worst case scenario a serial r****t" - NFL fans slam Deshaun Watson after Texans settle with 30 women who alleged sexual misconduct against QB

The never-ending Deshaun Watson saga took a new turn on Friday after the Houston Texans announced that they had settled with 30 women who accused the quarterback of sexual misconduct.
The franchise released a statement that read:
“We were shocked and deeply saddened when we first learned of the allegations against our then franchise quarterback in March 2021. Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson’s alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably. This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct."
The statement further read:
"We hope that today’s resolution will provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large. As an organization, we will now turn our focus to the future and doing what we can to ensure respect for all.”
The number of women that the Texans have settled with is particularly damning. Watson faced civil lawsuits from 24 complainants but has settled with 20 of them. However, the Texans settling with 30 women suggests more lawsuits could be on the way for Watson.
NFL fans berate Deshaun Watson
Fans on social media were astonished and appalled after learning that the Texans had paid off 30 women who accused their former starting quarterback of sexual misconduct.
One fan responded that Watson is a total menace:
Another said that the team settling suggested that they enabled Watson's behavior, despite saying in their statement that their decision to pay off the women was not an admission of wrongdoing:
One Twitter user said that Watson's behavior suggests one of two things, and neither is a good look for the quarterback:
WARNING: NSFW language
Another fan reckons the Texans' decision to settle is a clear indication that they believe their former starting quarterback is guilty:
One Twitter user believes the NFL had a role to play in the Texans' decision to settle with the complainants:
NFL journalist Vincent Frank had a pretty apt reaction to the news:
One Texans fan is glad that the Deshaun Watson saga is in the rearview mirror for the franchise:
The NFL is yet to hand a punishment to Deshaun Watson; however, a decision is expected to be forthcoming. Rumors suggest the Cleveland Browns star could face no punishment, while some reckon he will be suspended indefinitely. But so far, there's no concrete information on how long Watson will be sidelined or if he will even miss any games.