"Dude is at best a sex addict and at worst case scenario a serial r****t" - NFL fans slam Deshaun Watson after Texans settle with 30 women who alleged sexual misconduct against QB

The never-ending Deshaun Watson saga took a new turn on Friday after the Houston Texans announced that they had settled with 30 women who accused the quarterback of sexual misconduct.

The franchise released a statement that read:

“We were shocked and deeply saddened when we first learned of the allegations against our then franchise quarterback in March 2021. Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson’s alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably. This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct."

The statement further read:

"We hope that today’s resolution will provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large. As an organization, we will now turn our focus to the future and doing what we can to ensure respect for all.”

The number of women that the Texans have settled with is particularly damning. Watson faced civil lawsuits from 24 complainants but has settled with 20 of them. However, the Texans settling with 30 women suggests more lawsuits could be on the way for Watson.

NFL fans berate Deshaun Watson

Fans on social media were astonished and appalled after learning that the Texans had paid off 30 women who accused their former starting quarterback of sexual misconduct.

One fan responded that Watson is a total menace:

Another said that the team settling suggested that they enabled Watson's behavior, despite saying in their statement that their decision to pay off the women was not an admission of wrongdoing:

John Choate @CHOATE930 @ProFootballTalk So by settling, doesn’t that mean that they at least acknowledge that the team played some kind of role in enabling Watson and if so does that mean that they would be subject to fines and penalties as well IF Watson is suspended? @ProFootballTalk So by settling, doesn’t that mean that they at least acknowledge that the team played some kind of role in enabling Watson and if so does that mean that they would be subject to fines and penalties as well IF Watson is suspended?

One Twitter user said that Watson's behavior suggests one of two things, and neither is a good look for the quarterback:

WARNING: NSFW language

Carlos @RealCarlosO1 ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Texans settle with the one alleged Deshaun Watson victim who had sued the team -- and with 29 others who had not yet filed suit. wp.me/pbBqYq-cjop Texans settle with the one alleged Deshaun Watson victim who had sued the team -- and with 29 others who had not yet filed suit. wp.me/pbBqYq-cjop Dude is at best a sex addict and at worst case scenario a serial rapist. twitter.com/ProFootballTal… Dude is at best a sex addict and at worst case scenario a serial rapist. twitter.com/ProFootballTal…

Another fan reckons the Texans' decision to settle is a clear indication that they believe their former starting quarterback is guilty:

Chirp Chirp @ChirpCh34729600 @ProFootballTalk Says a lot to settle with women who haven’t filed suit. The believe Watson is guilty. Smart on their part. @ProFootballTalk Says a lot to settle with women who haven’t filed suit. The believe Watson is guilty. Smart on their part.

One Twitter user believes the NFL had a role to play in the Texans' decision to settle with the complainants:

eagleeye @roentgenwarrior @ProFootballTalk Translation: League office told the Texans settle these cases ASAP or heavy fines may be coming your way. @ProFootballTalk Translation: League office told the Texans settle these cases ASAP or heavy fines may be coming your way.

NFL journalist Vincent Frank had a pretty apt reaction to the news:

Vincent Frank @VincentFrankNFL



This is insane. ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Texans settle with the one alleged Deshaun Watson victim who had sued the team -- and with 29 others who had not yet filed suit. wp.me/pbBqYq-cjop Texans settle with the one alleged Deshaun Watson victim who had sued the team -- and with 29 others who had not yet filed suit. wp.me/pbBqYq-cjop 30!!!!!!This is insane. twitter.com/ProFootballTal… 30!!!!!!This is insane. twitter.com/ProFootballTal…

One Texans fan is glad that the Deshaun Watson saga is in the rearview mirror for the franchise:

Josh See @JTS693 ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Texans settle with the one alleged Deshaun Watson victim who had sued the team -- and with 29 others who had not yet filed suit. wp.me/pbBqYq-cjop Texans settle with the one alleged Deshaun Watson victim who had sued the team -- and with 29 others who had not yet filed suit. wp.me/pbBqYq-cjop He’s officially no longer our worry twitter.com/profootballtal… He’s officially no longer our worry twitter.com/profootballtal… https://t.co/npILkUzXLg

The NFL is yet to hand a punishment to Deshaun Watson; however, a decision is expected to be forthcoming. Rumors suggest the Cleveland Browns star could face no punishment, while some reckon he will be suspended indefinitely. But so far, there's no concrete information on how long Watson will be sidelined or if he will even miss any games.

