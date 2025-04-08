"Dude is a drama queen, grow up" - NFL fans blast Tyreek Hill over cryptic post after stirring trade rumors

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill's future with the franchise has been uncertain since the end of the 2024 season. Following their loss to the New York Jets in Week 18, the wide receiver voiced his frustration about the team's dismal campaign and claimed he was ready to move on.

Hill later revoked his statement and pledged his loyalty to the team and the city. However, he hasn't stopped hinting about a potential exit from the franchise on social media. The veteran stirred the pot again on Monday, posting a cryptic emoji, which fans believe was a declaration of his desire to leave.

Most are tired of his social media shenanigans and asked the wide receiver and the Dolphins to part ways as soon as possible:

"Man, stop pretending, if you want to go just do it and stop dramatizing, as a Fins fan I want you here for sure, but nobody is bigger than the team. Get attention in other place." - Wrote a frustrated @Baruk_velez

"Tyreek if you want out why not just say that I no longer want to play for the Miami Dolphins I would like to be traded instead of all these emoji mind games." - Said @Rams2346

"How many times are you gonna peace out and not go anywhere?" - Asked @_STXMario

Tyreek Hill's true feelings about future with the Dolphins

While he continues to send fans into a frenzy with his social media activity, Tyreek Hill has maintained he isn't keen on leaving the Dolphins. In an interview with Kay Adams in February, he said:

I don't want to go nowhere. love it. My family loves it. Kids absolutely love being on the beach every morning. So it's an amazing thing, man. We are really building something special in Miami. We made it to the playoffs the first two years." [From 10:05]

Hill admitted that he was frustrated about how the 2024 season panned out, but is excited about the franchise's future:

Obviously, this year was hard, but if guys continue to buy into what coach (Mike McDaniel) is building and the culture that he's trying to build, it's going to be a beautiful thing, man." [From 10:20]

Reaffirming his commitment to the Dolphins hasn't stopped Hill from posting cryptic messages on social media. It remains to be seen whether he will be on the roster when the season commences.

