“Dude dressing like he living under a bridge”: NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders’ pregame outfit for Dolphins vs. Browns clash

While Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel will make his first home start of the season on Sunday, fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders will be in the QB2 role at Huntington Bank Field for the first time this season against the Miami Dolphins.Sanders, who was the third choice quarterback for the Browns at the start of the season. moved up a place after Cleveland traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.As the former Colorado star arrived for his first home game as QB2, fans reacted to his pregame outfit on social media.&quot;Dude dressing like he living under a bridge.&quot;jacob @Guardians921LINKDude dressing like he living under a bridge&quot;No boom box or personal camera crew? Maybe he’s figuring it out?&quot;ArmchairPointguard @ArmchairPtGuardLINKNo boom box or personal camera crew? Maybe he’s figuring it out?&quot;Dude is broken and hasn't even played a down yet..... Welcome to Cleveland Sanders! Priceless.&quot;MR. PRICELESS @papabow65LINKDude is broken and hasn't even played a down yet..... Welcome to Cleveland Sanders! Priceless&quot;The Browns better win today. There’s going to be no more excuses if they lose today. People’s job on the line for this one.&quot;Tee Greene @tee_greene03LINKThe Browns better win today. There’s going to be no more excuses if they lose today. People’s job on the line for this one.&quot;Yasssssssssss, but I'm gonna need him to pull up like he's the star. I need that swag back!!!!!!!!!!! lets go dont dim your light.&quot;PrissyLisa @lisarene123LINKyasssssssssss but im gonna need him to pull up like he the star. I need that swag back!!!!!!!!!!! lets go dont dim your light&quot;Straight off the streets of LA...&quot;🍯20 @XHi6fBAWPvqHiJNLINKStraight off the streets of LA...Sanders is still waiting for some playing time in his rookie season and with the Browns upgrading him to QB2, the former Colorado quarterback might get his wish soon.Sheduer Sanders leaves Browns quarterback decision to coach Kevin StefanskiShedeur Sanders has been disgruntled with his limited role for the Browns in his rookie season. However, the fifth round pick in this year's NFL draft is leaving the decision to coach Kevin Stefanski.“We’re going to make sure we do everything we can to make sure Dillon is ready for the game,” Sanders said. “So each and every day, even when Joe (Flacco) was the starter, everything. Prepare the right way and be ready to know that you could get out there any point in time.&quot;So, I’m overly confident in myself. I know when I first got here, I’m ready to play, but it’s up to the coaches and whatever decision they make, then I’m fine with.”Gabriel holds the starting role over Sanders but the pressure is growing on the rookie and it could lead Stefanski to give a chance to the former Buffalo quarterback at some point.