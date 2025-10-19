  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Dude dressing like he living under a bridge”: NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders’ pregame outfit for Dolphins vs. Browns clash

“Dude dressing like he living under a bridge”: NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders’ pregame outfit for Dolphins vs. Browns clash

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 19, 2025 16:11 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders’ pregame outfit for Dolphins vs. Browns clash - Source: Imagn

While Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel will make his first home start of the season on Sunday, fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders will be in the QB2 role at Huntington Bank Field for the first time this season against the Miami Dolphins.

Ad

Sanders, who was the third choice quarterback for the Browns at the start of the season. moved up a place after Cleveland traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As the former Colorado star arrived for his first home game as QB2, fans reacted to his pregame outfit on social media.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Dude dressing like he living under a bridge."
Ad
"No boom box or personal camera crew? Maybe he’s figuring it out?"
Ad
"Dude is broken and hasn't even played a down yet..... Welcome to Cleveland Sanders! Priceless."
Ad
"The Browns better win today. There’s going to be no more excuses if they lose today. People’s job on the line for this one."
Ad
"Yasssssssssss, but I'm gonna need him to pull up like he's the star. I need that swag back!!!!!!!!!!! lets go dont dim your light."
Ad
"Straight off the streets of LA..."
Ad

Sanders is still waiting for some playing time in his rookie season and with the Browns upgrading him to QB2, the former Colorado quarterback might get his wish soon.

Sheduer Sanders leaves Browns quarterback decision to coach Kevin Stefanski

Shedeur Sanders has been disgruntled with his limited role for the Browns in his rookie season. However, the fifth round pick in this year's NFL draft is leaving the decision to coach Kevin Stefanski.

Ad
“We’re going to make sure we do everything we can to make sure Dillon is ready for the game,” Sanders said. “So each and every day, even when Joe (Flacco) was the starter, everything. Prepare the right way and be ready to know that you could get out there any point in time.
Ad
"So, I’m overly confident in myself. I know when I first got here, I’m ready to play, but it’s up to the coaches and whatever decision they make, then I’m fine with.”

Gabriel holds the starting role over Sanders but the pressure is growing on the rookie and it could lead Stefanski to give a chance to the former Buffalo quarterback at some point.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications