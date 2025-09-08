  • home icon
  "Dude is a generational choker": Lamar Jackson grilled by fans after Bills pull 16-point comeback win vs. Ravens

"Dude is a generational choker": Lamar Jackson grilled by fans after Bills pull 16-point comeback win vs. Ravens

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 08, 2025 04:29 GMT
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had it all early in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game at the Buffalo Bills: a 15-point lead, Derrick Henry dominating with over 150 yards and two touchdowns, and fans of the hosts generally feeling dejected. Then it all fell apart.

After an exchange of punts, the Bills got to work. Josh Allen found Keon Coleman in the endzone to cut the gap to one possession. Then Ed Oliver stripped Henry of the ball, returning possession to his team. Allen then jumped at the one into the end zone to reduce the gap further.

The Ravens were then forced to punt on their next drive, but they still had one thing in their favor: Sean McDermott had no more timeouts, so the Bills' offense would have to be fast if they wanted to reach field goal range.

Allen did just that, finding Josh Palmer to enter that area. Then he went deeper by finding Coleman at the 9. Three kneels later, Matt Prater, stepping for an injured Tyler Bass, came onto the field and walked off the game with a field goal to complete the 16-point comeback.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The 40-41 defeat led to much mockery and anger towards Jackson from fans:

"BLOW IT UP," one demanded.
"JUSTIN HERBERT A BETTER PASSER THAN LAMAR JACKSON," another insisted.
"Maybe now all the commentators will pull their noses out of Lamar Jackson’s ass," another hoped.

The biggest blown lead of Lamar Jackson's career, revisited

The Ravens' shocking loss to the Bills today is not the most significant lead that John Harbaugh's men have blown in the Lamar Jackson era. Early in 2022, the team gained notoriety for blowing leads that they had been holding in the fourth quarter.

The biggest and worst of these instances was when they were up 28-7 on the Miami Dolphins at halftime of their Week 2 matchup. In the fourth quarter, they managed to go up 35-14. And then, Tua Tagovailoa exploded.

First, he found Jaylen Waddle for a 33-yard bomb at near midfield, before River Cracraft scored to cut the lead to two possessions. Then he found Hill on a breakaway, twice in succession, to tie the game.

The Ravens retook the lead via a Justin Tucker field goal, but Waddle scored the decisive touchdown with less than 20 seconds left. Jackson’s Hail Mary to Rashod Bateman fell short to end the game.

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Andre Castillo
