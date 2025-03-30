"Dude isn't human" - NFL fans react to Derrick Henry's viral off-season training video

It's been less than two months since the 2024 NFL season ended, but Derrick Henry has already begun working toward the next season. In a video that went viral on social media on Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens running back was spotted running up a steep slope while carrying a football.

Fans on social media reacted to Henry's offseason training, heaping praise on the five-time Pro Bowler's athleticism.

"Dude isn’t human," one tweeted.

"This dude out training in Dundalk," another added.

"Good luck trying to stop him once he gets going. JOK learned that the hard way." a third commented.

A few others outlined how Henry's greatness was down to his hard work and offseason training regimen.

"Greatness is all about work ethic," one added.

"The kingdom stays intact. Year 10, same beast, same feast." a user wrote.

"This needs serious quad strength," a fan tweeted.

Apart from his training, Henry also ensures that he eats well to keep in pristine shape. The running back follows a strict diet, avoiding fried foods, dairy, gluten, and artificial sugars.

As per his financial advisor, Henry spends $240,000 yearly on body maintenance and the results are visible when he steps onto the gridiron.

Derrick Henry had an excellent first season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024

Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry - Source: Getty

Derrick Henry signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 offseason. The running back had a stellar start to his career with the franchise, recording 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns on 325 carries. He also recorded 193 yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions, helping the Ravens win the divisional title.

When the Ravens beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round, Henry rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns. However, Baltiore's postseason run came to an end in the divisional round, following a 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

