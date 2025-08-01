“Dude looking for dudes to cut”: NFL fans react as Tom Brady makes appearance at Raiders training camp

Tom Brady is at the Las Vegas Raiders' training camp, and his presence is being felt.NFL reporter Ari Meirov took to X to share a video of Brady walking around and analyzing during Raiders training camp. Brady, a minority owner in the Las Vegas Raiders franchise, seemed to be laser-focused on what was happening on the gridiron.This sparked a ton of reactions from fans on social media. Check out some of the best ones here.&quot;He just got off the phone with Scary Terry and Micah,&quot; said one fan.The comments didn't stop there. Here are a few more.&quot;I’m ngl I wish he bought a minority stake in the Eagles instead,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;How long before he starts suiting up at quarterback for the Raiders?&quot; another fan asked.&quot;Can you imagine the GOAT giving input on your play? LISTEN MEN!!!&quot; a fan said.The Raiders will look very different heading into the 2025 season, with a new head coach in former Super Bowl winner Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith, who the Raiders traded for from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for the 92nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Smith later signed a two-year, $75 million contract extension with the Raiders in April.How Tom Brady's ownership stake with the Raiders affects his announcer roleSyndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: ImagnBrady officially retired from his playing career in February 2023. He ended his career as the quarterback with the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history, with seven. In May 2022, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports to serve as a color commentator for NFL games.However, after Brady submitted his bid to become a minority owner of the Raiders, it complicated his role as an analyst at FOX. Brady faces certain restrictions because of his ownership stake, including being barred from attending in-person or online broadcast production meetings. He's also not allowed to access team facilities, coaches, or players.Brady is also bound by the standards of the NFL constitution and bylaws, which prohibit him from criticizing game officials and other teams. This, of course, makes Brady's job as a commentator quite interesting, as these are all essential aspects of an analyst's role in broadcasting. That said, Brady doesn't appear discouraged and is ready to continue his career behind the microphone.