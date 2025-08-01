  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Dude looking for dudes to cut”: NFL fans react as Tom Brady makes appearance at Raiders training camp

“Dude looking for dudes to cut”: NFL fans react as Tom Brady makes appearance at Raiders training camp

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Aug 01, 2025 19:39 GMT
Syndication: Worcester Telegram - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Worcester Telegram - Source: Imagn

Tom Brady is at the Las Vegas Raiders' training camp, and his presence is being felt.

Ad

NFL reporter Ari Meirov took to X to share a video of Brady walking around and analyzing during Raiders training camp. Brady, a minority owner in the Las Vegas Raiders franchise, seemed to be laser-focused on what was happening on the gridiron.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This sparked a ton of reactions from fans on social media. Check out some of the best ones here.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
"He just got off the phone with Scary Terry and Micah," said one fan.

The comments didn't stop there. Here are a few more.

"I’m ngl I wish he bought a minority stake in the Eagles instead," one fan commented.
"How long before he starts suiting up at quarterback for the Raiders?" another fan asked.
"Can you imagine the GOAT giving input on your play? LISTEN MEN!!!" a fan said.
Ad

The Raiders will look very different heading into the 2025 season, with a new head coach in former Super Bowl winner Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith, who the Raiders traded for from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for the 92nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Smith later signed a two-year, $75 million contract extension with the Raiders in April.

How Tom Brady's ownership stake with the Raiders affects his announcer role

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Brady officially retired from his playing career in February 2023. He ended his career as the quarterback with the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history, with seven. In May 2022, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports to serve as a color commentator for NFL games.

Ad

However, after Brady submitted his bid to become a minority owner of the Raiders, it complicated his role as an analyst at FOX. Brady faces certain restrictions because of his ownership stake, including being barred from attending in-person or online broadcast production meetings. He's also not allowed to access team facilities, coaches, or players.

Brady is also bound by the standards of the NFL constitution and bylaws, which prohibit him from criticizing game officials and other teams. This, of course, makes Brady's job as a commentator quite interesting, as these are all essential aspects of an analyst's role in broadcasting. That said, Brady doesn't appear discouraged and is ready to continue his career behind the microphone.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications