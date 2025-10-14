“Howie Roseman better be spam calling”: NFL fans react as Ravens cut C.J. Gardner-Johnson 7 days after signing ex-Texans safety

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is again without a team after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens just seven days after his signing. The former New Orleans Saints player was signed to the Ravens’ practice squad last week.
However, his agent, Kevin Conner, told ESPN insider Adam Schefter on Tuesday that the player reached “an amicable mutual decision” with the Ravens. The agent added, according to Schefter:
“After the Ravens traded for a safety, we were looking for a clearer path to play.”
Fans have taken to social media, especially X, to share their reactions to the move.
“Howie better be spam calling.”
Ivan Evans commented:
“Told y’all it was gonna be a Diontae Johnson situation.”
Nate Parker reacted:
“Is CJGJ a good culture fit for @Lions? He was already there, played well, and knows the system… Perhaps a great opportunity to get CJGJ back on the field and the Lions to bolster a very depleted secondary.”
Erick wrote:
“Is this dude that much of a locker room cancer? He’s obviously talented, but seems like no one wants to put up with him.”
Soldier of God commented:
“Napalming Bridges… As someone just said, CGJ getting let go pretty much everywhere these days. He’s just about done.”
C.J. Gardner-Johnson was left out of the Ravens’ active roster ahead of their Sunday loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, safety Alohi Gilman, who was also signed last week in a trade with the Chargers, played for the Ravens and registered seven tackles.
Gardner-Johnson was also released earlier this season by the Houston Texans after just three games with the team.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s NFL numbers
C.J. Gardner-Johnson is in his seventh NFL season. Selected with the 105th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, the Ravens were his sixth NFL team. In seven NFL seasons, the 27-year-old has 18 interceptions and 51 passes defended.
He was notably a member of the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles team last season, contributing six interceptions in the process. Before his NFL career, Gardner-Johnson was a standout at Florida, where he was from 2016 to 2018. It is not yet clear what the next move will be for the Super Bowl champion.
The Ravens will continue their disappointing campaign when they face the Chicago Bears after their return from their bye week.
