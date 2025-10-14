“Howie Roseman better be spam calling”: NFL fans react as Ravens cut C.J. Gardner-Johnson 7 days after signing ex-Texans safety

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is again without a team after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens just seven days after his signing. The former New Orleans Saints player was signed to the Ravens’ practice squad last week.

Ad

However, his agent, Kevin Conner, told ESPN insider Adam Schefter on Tuesday that the player reached “an amicable mutual decision” with the Ravens. The agent added, according to Schefter:

“After the Ravens traded for a safety, we were looking for a clearer path to play.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans have taken to social media, especially X, to share their reactions to the move.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Howie better be spam calling.”

Ad

Trending

Preme Football @premefootball @AdamSchefter Howie better be spam calling.

Ad

Ivan Evans commented:

“Told y’all it was gonna be a Diontae Johnson situation.”

Nate Parker reacted:

“Is CJGJ a good culture fit for @Lions? He was already there, played well, and knows the system… Perhaps a great opportunity to get CJGJ back on the field and the Lions to bolster a very depleted secondary.”

Erick wrote:

Ad

“Is this dude that much of a locker room cancer? He’s obviously talented, but seems like no one wants to put up with him.”

Soldier of God commented:

“Napalming Bridges… As someone just said, CGJ getting let go pretty much everywhere these days. He’s just about done.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson was left out of the Ravens’ active roster ahead of their Sunday loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, safety Alohi Gilman, who was also signed last week in a trade with the Chargers, played for the Ravens and registered seven tackles.

Ad

Gardner-Johnson was also released earlier this season by the Houston Texans after just three games with the team.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s NFL numbers

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is in his seventh NFL season. Selected with the 105th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, the Ravens were his sixth NFL team. In seven NFL seasons, the 27-year-old has 18 interceptions and 51 passes defended.

Ad

He was notably a member of the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles team last season, contributing six interceptions in the process. Before his NFL career, Gardner-Johnson was a standout at Florida, where he was from 2016 to 2018. It is not yet clear what the next move will be for the Super Bowl champion.

The Ravens will continue their disappointing campaign when they face the Chicago Bears after their return from their bye week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.