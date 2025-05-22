"Dudes gonna be washed": NFL fans react to Aidan Hutchinson's injury update as Lions DE plans comeback

NFL fans on X had mixed reactions after Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson announced that he's been fully cleared for football activity following his devastating leg injury. He revealed on Thursday that he's back to full participation in team workouts after missing the final 12 games of the 2024 season.
Hutchinson suffered a gruesome tibia and fibula fracture during Detroit's Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The injury ended what was shaping up as a breakout season for the former Michigan star, who had accumulated 7.5 sacks in just five games. His early pace had him leading the NFL before the injury struck.
On Wednesday at the Lions' practice facility, Hutchinson expressed confidence about his recovery.
"I got cleared a while back, and I'm rolling with the boys now," Hutchinson said, via the Detroit Free Press. "I feel like I'm back to being myself again."
Skeptical fans voiced their concerns on social media.
"Dudes gonna be washed asf. Trent Williams ruined his career," one tweeted.
"Overrated. He won't be back to his old self. Career in decline," another wrote.
"I gotta see it to believe it," one commented.
More reactions poured in.
"Terror is back in Detroit! This team would have been in the Super Bowl with him," one fan said.
"He's a top tier player," a fan commented.
"HUGE for lions," another fan wrote.
Lions rally around Aidan Hutchinson's comeback as record contract looms
Aidan Hutchinson's return comes with significant financial implications as he approaches contract extension discussions. According to Sporting News, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested the injury clearance "could help him land a blockbuster contract."
The defensive end joins an elite group including Micah Parsons and T.J. Watt, who are all seeking record-breaking deals. Myles Garrett holds the position's salary record at $40 million annually with Cleveland. If Hutchinson secures a similar five-year deal, he could reportedly land approximately $202 million.
His teammates have already noticed his presence during offseason workouts. Detroit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard told reporters last week that Hutchinson looked like his old self with restored agility and explosiveness.
"I went over there in individual and I said, 'Look, you know how I know you're back?'" Sheppard said on May 15, via NBC Sports. "I said, 'Because you're touching that ground when you run that hoop.'"
Right tackle Penei Sewell acknowledged Hutchinson's impact even from the offensive side.
"We haven't really gotten eyes on him," Sewell said on Thursday, via the Detroit Free Press. "We are split right now but Hutch is Hutch so you can imagine what he's doing."
Despite leading the Lions in sacks while playing only five games, Hutchinson expressed eagerness to return to game action. His first test will come in Week 1 against Green Bay in September.
