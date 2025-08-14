“Dudes hammered” “Loser resellers”: NFL fans split over Joe Burrow denying autograph to young fans late at night

Joe Burrow is one of the most popular players in American sports. The two-time NFL Comeback Player of the Year is a top-five quarterback, the starting QB for the Cincinnati Bengals, and one of the game's most marketable players.So, it's not a surprise that fans flock to get autographs anytime he's spotted in public. However, it's not always the case that the Bengals star obliges and signs autographs.This week, a video of Burrow opting against signing autographs for some young fans late at night went viral.Here's what NFL fans had to say on X (formerly known as Twitter):&quot;Loser resellers,&quot; one said.Yankee Mandela @YankeeMandelaLINK@NFL_DovKleiman Loser resellersAnother added, &quot;That dude will remember that for life, you’re the face of the franchise man, act like it, with your friends or not, you pretty much have a responsibility to the youth.&quot;EmotionalSixerFan 🔥😭 @HarrisMooreMMLINK@NFL_DovKleiman That dude will remember that for life, you’re the face of the franchise man act like it, with your friends or not, you pretty much have a responsibility to the youth&quot;This is why we don’t support Joe Burrow,&quot; another said.South Side🥤 @CaughtByNicooLINK@NFL_DovKleiman This is why we don’t support Joe BurrowSome fans were more understanding of the Bengals' star:One said, &quot;Dudes hammered. He’s allowed to have a life and just go home.&quot;Another stated, &quot;I don’t really see a problem here, I’d probably sign some autographs and take a picture for them, but Joe doesn’t have to do that, and he shouldn’t be criticized for not doing it! They aren’t entitled to anything.&quot;One chipped in, saying, &quot;He doesn’t owe anyone anything.&quot;Joe Burrow is typically friendly with fans, and this was late at night, so this could be just a matter of unfortunate timing.Joe Burrow and Bengals aim for bounce-back seasonThe Cincinnati Bengals haven't made the playoffs since the 2022 season. Last campaign was particularly disappointing, considering that they had a fit Joe Burrow for the entirety of the campaign, plus an all-timer season from wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.The Bengals had another slow start in 2024, and it ended up adversely affecting their postseason chances. Ultimately, a late-season resurgence couldn't earn them a spot in the playoffs.The 2025 season will be looked at as a potential bounce-back campaign for Burrow and Co. The team has one of the best QBs in all of football, a stellar wide receiver duo, and a sack master in Trey Hendrickson. Plus, they made a number of impressive draft picks in this year's draft.The Cincinnati Bengals have two more games in the preseason remaining, with these being against the Washington Commanders and the Indianapolis Colts. They'll then start their regular season campaign with a matchup against long-time rivals, the Cleveland Browns.