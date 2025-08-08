  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Dude is made of glass”: NFL fans react as Anthony Richardson injures finger after taking massive hit from David Ojabo in preseason game vs Ravens

“Dude is made of glass”: NFL fans react as Anthony Richardson injures finger after taking massive hit from David Ojabo in preseason game vs Ravens

By Henrique Bulio
Published Aug 08, 2025 01:14 GMT
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Anthony Richardson was injured one more time - Source: Getty

The start of the season hasn't gone as planned for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. In the first drive of the preseason on Thursday, he was hit by a free rusher right after the snap and left the game due to a hand injury.

Ad

In his first two seasons, Richardson missed games due to different injuries and could not develop his game as.expected. This was a crucial season for him due to the arrival of Daniel Jones, but he has suffered another injury.

NFL fans could not believe that the quarterback is set to miss time in a year where he faces real competition for the starting job in Indianapolis:

"Dude is made of glass", wrote one fan.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"How do you not protect your fragile quarterback's blindside?", asked a second fan.
"Unblocked edge rusher on a franchise quarterback's minutes into preseason week 1. Not ideal", noted a third fan.
Ad
Ad
Ad

He did not return to the game. Although he was not expected to play longer than a quarter, the injury will definitely help Daniel Jones in his quest to become the starter for Indianapolis in Week 1.

Daniel Jones signed for the Colts due to hopes of taking over the starter job from Anthony Richardson

In June, it was revealed that Daniel Jones was already looking to take over from Anthony Richardson when he decided his new team. He received multiple offers, but signed with Indianapolis because of Richardson's injury concerns.

Ad
"This offseason, Daniel Jones had similar offers from the #Vikings and #Colts, but chose Indianapolis because he saw a clearer path to a starting role. Anthony Richardson has missed 17 of a possible 34 games in two seasons — and this is now his latest setback."

Richardson suffered a shoulder injury that made him miss time during the offseason workouts, but he was fully healthy for training camp. Jones will now have a clear path to establish himself as the leader for the upcoming season.

About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications