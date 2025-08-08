“Dude is made of glass”: NFL fans react as Anthony Richardson injures finger after taking massive hit from David Ojabo in preseason game vs Ravens

The start of the season hasn't gone as planned for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. In the first drive of the preseason on Thursday, he was hit by a free rusher right after the snap and left the game due to a hand injury.
In his first two seasons, Richardson missed games due to different injuries and could not develop his game as.expected. This was a crucial season for him due to the arrival of Daniel Jones, but he has suffered another injury.
NFL fans could not believe that the quarterback is set to miss time in a year where he faces real competition for the starting job in Indianapolis:
"Dude is made of glass", wrote one fan.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"How do you not protect your fragile quarterback's blindside?", asked a second fan.
"Unblocked edge rusher on a franchise quarterback's minutes into preseason week 1. Not ideal", noted a third fan.
He did not return to the game. Although he was not expected to play longer than a quarter, the injury will definitely help Daniel Jones in his quest to become the starter for Indianapolis in Week 1.
Daniel Jones signed for the Colts due to hopes of taking over the starter job from Anthony Richardson
In June, it was revealed that Daniel Jones was already looking to take over from Anthony Richardson when he decided his new team. He received multiple offers, but signed with Indianapolis because of Richardson's injury concerns.
"This offseason, Daniel Jones had similar offers from the #Vikings and #Colts, but chose Indianapolis because he saw a clearer path to a starting role. Anthony Richardson has missed 17 of a possible 34 games in two seasons — and this is now his latest setback."
Richardson suffered a shoulder injury that made him miss time during the offseason workouts, but he was fully healthy for training camp. Jones will now have a clear path to establish himself as the leader for the upcoming season.
Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.