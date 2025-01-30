Duke Tobin gives clear verdict on Joe Burrow's role as Bengals look to re-sign $21,816,000 WR

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow plays a pivotal role in the team's offseason plans. The franchise actively seeks his input on retaining key offensive weapons, particularly wide receiver Tee Higgins, who signed a one-year $21.8 million deal with the team in June.

Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin heads the Bengals' roster decisions. His recent comments highlight this close relationship between the front office and their franchise QQB.

In an exclusive interview with The Enquirer at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Wednesday, Tobin broke his six-month media silence.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I try to get feedback from him, and I try to give him my thoughts on what can and can't be done, and we're normally on the same page," Tobin said. "And yes, it's easy to want Tee Higgins back. I want Tee Higgins back too."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

According to Cincinnati.com on Wednesday, Burrow repeatedly emphasized his desire to keep Higgins through public interviews late in the season. The QB's stance aligns with reports that the team's star trio (Burrow, Chase and Higgins) actively plotted ways to stay together.

Retaining talents for Joe Burrow can be hard

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

Duke Tobin acknowledged the financial hurdles ahead.

"We feel like we have the resources to do it, but it all depends on how the negotiation goes and whether they're willing to accept wanting to come back at a number that makes sense," Tobin said.

The Bengals carried the NFL's third-highest payroll in 2024. This financial commitment reflects their strategy of keeping core players together, including three Super Bowl-era defensive linemen and both starting linebackers.

The team faces parallel negotiations with Ja'Marr Chase.

"It's a priority for us," Tobin said. "It's something we feel like there's a framework to work off of. Should be a pretty easy framework to work off of."

Tee Higgins' situation shows promising signs. He recently changed agents, moving away from representation historically difficult in Bengals negotiations. This shift suggests potential progress in extension talks.

The front office maintains transparency about its intentions.

"I've always been very upfront in my desire to have Tee Higgins on our team. I've never not been upfront about that," Tobin said.

Burrow's influence extends beyond just the Higgins situation. The QB discusses various aspects of team building with management, including potential extensions for defensive standout Trey Hendrickson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.