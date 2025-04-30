"Dumbest" - Darius Slay Jr.'s wife Jennifer rips Jeff Ulbrich's son as Falcons DC takes $100,000 hit for prank on Shedeur Sanders

The 2025 NFL draft took an unexpected turn for Shedeur Sanders, who received a prank call from Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's son, Jax, while awaiting his selection news. Jax shared a social media post on Sunday, admitting to his hoax and apologizing for his prank on Sanders.

Ad

A video of Jax prank-calling Sanders went viral. As a consequence, Ulbrich was fined $100,000 by the NFL. In addition to Ulbrich, the league fined the Falcons $250,000. The incident has garnered a lot of attention this week, with several celebrities sharing their views.

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers star Darius Slay Jr.'s wife, Jennifer, got honest about her reaction to Jax Ulbrich's viral prank call. Jennifer reshared an IG post featuring the news of the Falcons receiving a fine from the NFL on her story. In the caption, Jennifer took a dig at Jax and wrote:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"wowwwwwwww!!!!!!!!!! I know dad pissed at his son. dumbest call he ever made. And recorded himself doing it?"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Darius Slay's wife Jennifer rips Jeff Ulbrich's son (Image Credit: Jennifer/IG)

The NFL's decision to fine Jeff Ulbrich and the Falcons was made to "prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL draft.”

Ad

Jeff Ulbrich's son Jax issues public apology for 'embarrassing and shameful' prank

After his prank went viral all across social media, Jeff Ulbrich's son Jax came forward to apologize for his misconduct. Jax shared his statement via an Instagram post on Sunday. Talking about how he "made a tremendous mistake" and how “sorry” he has been for his actions, Jax wrote:

Ad

“On Friday night, I made a tremendous mistake. Sheduer (sic), what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful. I’m so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment.”

Ad

Jax revealed he also personally called Sanders to apologize. As for his draft, Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns as the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.