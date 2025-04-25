"Dumbest organization ever assembled" - Browns fans in shambles as Mason Graham gets drafted at No. 5

The Cleveland Browns fans are not happy with their team's selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the fifth overall pick, Cleveland selected Mason Graham, the defensive tackle out of Michigan.

Ad

Initially, the Browns held the second overall pick in the draft and had the opportunity to draft a generational talent such as Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter. However, the team traded the second pick away to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who offered the Browns a haul for the pick.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were quick to respond to the pick on X. Cleveland fans made their feelings known about the selection of Graham, and they were not positive.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"You guys are a f***ing Joke," one fan wrote.

"Whoa this is the dumbest organization ever assembled. I just dont know how to anymore," another commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We went 3-14 to draft a DT…," a fan said.

Fans expressed their frustrations with the front office, and one even asked for the General manager, Andrew Berry, to be fired.

"you guys make me miserable," another fan said.

"dumbass organization fuck yall," said another frustrated fan.

"Andrew Berry needs to have been fired. Jesus," added another.

While Graham may not be the pick fans wanted, he certainly brings some help to Cleveland's defensive front. The six-foot-three, 306-pound Californian played three seasons with Michigan.

Ad

In 2024, Graham recorded 23 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. He'll now share the defensive line with Myles Garrett in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns opt not to draft quarterback with second overall pick

NFL: NFL Draft - Source: Imagn

Initially, many believed Cleveland would opt to select a quarterback with the second overall pick. The team brass had confirmed they're ready to move on from Deshaun Watson at quarterback, given the string of season-ending injuries he has suffered over the past few seasons.

Ad

However, with Shedeur Sanders available at second overall, Cleveland did not deem the Colorado signal-caller worthy of the high selection. The Browns also decided not to take on a generational talent such as Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, the latter of which seemingly whom Cleveland fans were hoping to hear the commissioner call out when announcing their team's pick.

Instead, Cleveland decided to trade back a few spots and accumulate draft capital for next year. Perhaps the team will revisit the quarterback position in the second round, or opt to stick things out for another season before looking at the 2026 draft class to solve their quarterback issues.

Next year's draft class is expected to be a bit deeper at quarterback, but only time will tell what Cleveland will ultimately decide to do at signal-caller.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.