"Dumbest sh*t I've heard" - Aaron Rodgers shoots down rumors of boycotting Super Bowl

A wild Aaron Rodgers rumor came out last week, courtesy of former NFL quarterback and current analyst Boomer Esiason. He claimed a reputable source told him Rodgers would boycott the Super Bowl over the NFL's COVID policies. Could this be true?

That was obviously a major claim and may have had some Green Bay Packers fans panicking. The signal-caller finally got a chance to explain himself Tuesday during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Packers fans can breathe easy after he shot down the concept as totally ridiculous.

on the rumors about him sitting out the Super Bowl "I've giving a lot less fucks the last couple years but 1 thing I do give a major fuck about is ridiculous narratives about me. I'm gonna boycott the Super Bowl.. that's the dumbest shit I've heard" @AaronRodgers12 on the rumors about him sitting out the Super Bowl "I've giving a lot less fucks the last couple years but 1 thing I do give a major fuck about is ridiculous narratives about me. I'm gonna boycott the Super Bowl.. that's the dumbest shit I've heard" @AaronRodgers12 on the rumors about him sitting out the Super Bowl https://t.co/n8RA1iG09N

"I've giving a lot less f*cks the last couple years, but one thing I do give a major f*ck about is ridiculous narratives about me, especially ones that are so ridiculously off base. This one was pure comedy for me... Look, no one in my inner circle is talking to the media. No one that I trust is talking to any media member or leak anything... The topic itself is so ridiculously stupid that you don't even joke about that... Boycotting the Super Bowl is the dumbest f*cking thing. I wouldn't even joke about it."

The quarterback, calling this "pure comedy," shut down the idea of him boycotting the Super Bowl once and for all. Not that the rumor was very logical in the first place.

He has been known to be facetious, at times, when speaking with the media. But something as strong as boycotting the Super Bowl would impact his team and the entire Packers organization. It would tank his reputation and would also potentially mean he'd miss out on his final chance to win a championship.

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "You think I would boycott the Super Bowl?? You don't know me so stop talking as if you do know me" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "You think I would boycott the Super Bowl?? You don't know me so stop talking as if you do know me" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/oLSuyfB1v4

Aaron Rodgers focusing on the Super Bowl

The Packers can get back to focusing on the playoffs with their star leading the way at quarterback. He has no intentions of boycotting the Super Bowl, and the only lingering question is if he will return to the franchise next season.

Rumors like this are unnecessary and are able to spread quickly, given the existence of social media. Analysts like Esiason may want to start fact-checking claims that seem out there before saying them on a national program.

Otherwise, players have to answer for things that aren't remotely true, and it creates its own controversy.

Luckily, Rodgers is a veteran leader. Therefore, he should be able to squash this after another 13-win season. The only goal in Green Bay is to advance to the Super Bowl after consecutive losses in the NFC Championship Game.

The only thing that would distract the Packers now is if Rodgers himself makes any more controversial statements that draw negative attention to the entire team.

