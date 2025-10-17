"Dumbest thing ever heard": Emmanuel Acho torches Skip Bayless for calling out Travis Hunter's baptism

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho lashed out at Skip Bayless for his criticism of Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and two-way star Travis Hunter.Bayless criticized Hunter earlier this week after the 2024 Heisman winner got baptized on Sunday. Bayless didn't like Hunter's decision to get baptized on the same day the Jaguars were set to face the Seattle Seahawks.&quot;These are not normal circumstances for Travis Hunter the football player. The Jags are using him so little - especially on defense where he the most gifted, all time gifted - that Travis Hunter is starting to lose interest,&quot; Bayless said.&quot;He's starting to check out mentally on the Jags so he was actually happy to be baptized on a gameday morning, because football isn't taking that much concentration or focus or pregame mental preparation. Nope! Not now!&quot;Acho discussed Bayless' criticism of Hunter on the Speakeasy podcast, calling out the analyst for his opinion:&quot;Skip Bayless, that's the dumbest thing I've ever heard in my life. The dumbest thing I've ever heard. Number one, what y'all don't realize, there is team Chapel often times before games, particularly if you play an afternoon or a night game.&quot;There's team Chapel that happens sometimes at 8-9 A.M. Breakfast position meeting team meeting, then you have Chapel if you're playing in an afternoon game. So, first and foremost, based off the nature of the schedule, there's a breakout for you to have time to talk to God, whatever that looks like for you.Emmanuel Acho slammed Skip Bayless for questioning Travis Hunter's commitmentSkip Bayless suggested that Hunter was not committed to the Jaguars and hence decided to get baptized on a gameday. However, Emmanuel Acho argued otherwise.&quot;Do not use a player practicing his faith is a reason to question his commitment,&quot; Acho said. &quot;I would suggest a player practicing faith means he's more committed, means he's more mature, means he has more things in order, because instead of getting baptized, he could have been talking to her, talking to him talking about this, talking about that.&quot;Meanwhile, he over there, getting baptized, and you want to clown the man and question his commitment to the organization because he was getting baptized. It's literally the dumbest take I have ever heard.&quot;The Jaguars are set to play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and Hunter is looking to get more opportunities for the team on offense. According to quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the team is trying to make potential big-play opportunities for Hunter.