Dylan Sampson predicted to be Najee Harris' replacement in Pittsburgh in latest mock draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers had yet another .500+ season under head coach Mike Tomlin in 2024. This time, the franchise made the playoffs only to be knocked out in the wildcard round by eternal rivals, the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers hardly put up a fight and were deserved losers at that stage of the season.

Following the latest playoff exit, the team opted not to renew star running back Najee Harris' contract. The perennial 1,000-yard rushing back has since taken his talents to LA to join the Jim Harbaugh-coached Chargers. The Chargers will probably be better equipped to suit his unique skill set.

As for the Steelers, there's now a vacancy at the RB1 slot ahead of the 2025 season. Dane Brugler of the New York Times is projecting that the Steelers will fill up the slot by drafting Dylan Sampson.

Sampson is fresh off a stint with the Tennessee Volunteers, and Brugler projects him to be off the board and on his way to Pittsburgh midway through the third round. He sees the Steelers using the 83rd overall pick on one of their biggest needs in this year's draft.

What could Dylan Sampson add to the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Dylan Sampson will have big shoes to fill if the Steelers select him in this year's draft. He's set to replace a key member of Mike Tomlin's side in Najee Harris, a player who regularly produced 1,000-yard seasons from the backfield.

Sampson is fresh off a three-year stint with the Tennessee Volunteers. He has operated as part of a running back committee and, most recently, was the team's undisputed starter as it reached the college football playoffs.

Sampson is a shifty, explosive and playmaking running back who can adapt to various defensive matchups. He was also credited for being a vocal presence in the locker room as the 2024 Vols became the first team in the program's history to make it to the college football playoffs.

He helped the cause with 22 rushing touchdowns, which was the most since (wait for it) Najee Harris when the former Steelers standout racked up 26 when playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2020.

Sampson has the tools to be a Day 1 starter in Pittsburgh and should contribute significantly to Mike Tomlin's offense as a runner and pass catcher. He could be a reliable safety blanket for the franchise for the next four or more seasons.

