"Dysfunction personified" - NFL fans react as Browns' reported plan to carry four QBs all season triggers Kenny Pickett trade speculation

The Cleveland Browns shocked the football world by selecting two QBs in the 2025 NFL Draft after already having three QBs signed to the roster. The team selected Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders after having Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson on the roster.

Although most people have projected that at least one of the QBs will be released prior to the start of the season, Pro Football Talk released a social media post on Tuesday highlighting how this may not be the case.

"The Browns are pushing the idea that they might carry four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster -- all season long. Some would say they're simply trying to build leverage to trade one of them (maybe Kenny Pickett) before camp opens." the post said.

In response, some NFL fans made clear their belief that this was another example of the Cleveland Browns organization messing up a situation.

Meanwhile, other NFL fans made clear their belief that this decision would not make any sense for the Browns long-term. Others outlined who they think should start for the club in 2025.

"Browns have to see if 1 of these 2 rookie QBs can read NFL defenses, make accurate throws Thats the priority. Develop these 2 rookies & see who can handle the job Happens evey year, Stroud, Daniels, some QB will make it big, maybe 2 or 3 like Josh & Lamar, in Baker/Darnold draft," one fan wrote.

"That would be laughable 🤣🤣🤣 Who keeps 4 mediocre qbs???" one fan wrote.

"Teams are already queuing up to trade for Kenny Pickett. Not," one fan wrote.

Who will start for the Cleveland Browns in 2025?

The Browns appear to be open to having a full QB competition this offseason and ensuring that they have ample time to see what each QB can bring to the table moving forward.

However, according to Bet365, Flacco is the current favorite to start for the Browns in Week 1 of the 2025 season with odds of -150. Elsewhere, Pickett has second-best odds of +240, followed by Gabriel and Sanders at +700, and Watson at +8000.

Cleveland Browns Starting QB Odds - Bet365

